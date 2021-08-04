We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Aniston has shared her incredible secret for self-control when comfort eating but are you strong enough to try it?

Jennifer Aniston has shared her top-secret tip for not over-indulging when it comes to comfort eating.

The Friends’ star has proved she’s just like us and turns to crisps and chocolate when she’s feeling stressed.

But for anyone wondering why Jennifer can still eat junk food – even if it’s healthy crisps – and look fabulous in her 50s, she has revealed her secret to staying slender – and self-control is key.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, Jennifer, 52, confessed, ‘A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch,” she said.

“Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying.”

Yes, we agree!

But if you’ve not got the willpower to put down the bag of crisps or the bar of healthiest chocolate just yet, it might take some practice – but it’s a great starting point if you want to know how to quit sugar.

Despite her rep breaking her silence after reports of bombshell baby news at the Friends reunion, Jennifer is said to be still single but she admits it wouldn’t be great to be stuck on an island with all other celebrities, when asked about dating app Raya.

Jennifer, who split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018, has remained on good terms with him ever since and the breakup hasn’t stopped her from socialising with her friends.

And when it comes to letting her hair down, Jennifer spilled details of her favourite go-to drink.

“When someone asks, ‘Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?’ No, I would not,” she explained.

Instead, if you’re getting in a round of drinks, Jen says her usual drink is, “A margarita — clean, no sugar — or a dirty martini.”

And even then, she admitted she has a limit of “two to three drinks, tops, and I don’t do exotic.”

Jennifer Aniston also admitted she joined Instagram due to ‘pressure from her friends’ and has just wrapped filming Season 2 of The Morning Show for Apple+TV.

As Jennifer embraces life in her 50s, it was reportedly claimed the actress was struggling to come to terms with her relationship with Brad Pitt.

The pair sent a wave of nostalgia around the world when they bumped into each other backstage at the SAG awards last year where they exchanged a few words.

And while we wait in ‘hope’ of another Brad and Jen reunion, let’s be honest, there’s more chance of us sticking to Jen’s strict comfort food rule!