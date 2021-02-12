We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dancing on Ice star Joe Warren Plant and his professional skate partner Vanessa Bauer have been forced to quit the ITV show after testing positive for Covid.

The reality ice skating show has been filled with drama ever since it skated back onto our screens at the start of 2021 as the Emmerdale star becomes the fourth celebrity to quit either through injury or after testing positive for coronavirus.

It comes just days after Billie Shepherd quit the show after having an accident on the ice. And previously, Denise Van Outen had to pull out after suffering a shoulder injury and Rufus Hound quit after testing positive for Covid-19.

Lockdown restrictions in England and the ongoing world health pandemic have made both training and filming the show much more difficult for couples this year.

And the latest couple is gutted to have their skating dreams come to an end. Joe, who plays Jacob Gallagher on the ITV soap said, “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

“I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance. Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although it’s been cut short, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this experience.”

He added, “Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Professional skater, Vanessa added, “Unfortunately, we have received positive test results for Covid which means we cannot continue to compete this year.”

“Joe has been growing every week into such a talented skater and I’m so sad we won’t be able to show more of the great routines we had planned. I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had.”

An ITV spokesman said, “We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year’s competition. They’ve been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances.”

Joe and Vanessa won’t be replaced on the show as it’s the first time in the show’s history that they have used up all their reserve celebrity skaters.