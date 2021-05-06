Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling have revealed the name of their newborn baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling have revealed the name of their newborn son.

The couple decided to announce their son’s arrival in The Times’ Births, Deaths, and Marriages column, which also reported when Ellie gave birth to her first child last week.

Caspar later posted the newspaper announcement on social media, revealing that their son’s name is Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

Ellie kept her pregnancy a secret until she announced she was eight months pregnant in Vogue magazine, in February.

Caspar, who married Ellie in 2019, was the first to announce the birth of Arthur, posting a picture of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram Stories with the caption, ‘Mum and baby both healthy and happy 🙂 Extremely grateful.’

The new dad added, ‘I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy – Thank you x.’

Ellie recently opened up about her connection with royal pal Princess Eugenie, who became a mum to son August around the same time Ellie announced her pregnancy.

The Starry Eyed songstress revealed that new-mum Eugenie had been providing her with parenting advice throughout her pregnancy.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ellie praised Eugenie for her support, saying, “She’s been a great friend throughout this. We’ve talked a lot about pregnancy and she’s been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride.”

Ellie and Caspar attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor back in October 2018, when Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot.

It’s thought that Eugenie and Ellie became fast friends when the pop star was invited to perform at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, where she sang her cover of Elton John’s Your Song for Kate and William’s first dance.