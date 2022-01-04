We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith have announced the birth of their first child together after confirming they were expecting in September 2021.

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh, whose sister is Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh, has welcomed her first child with fellow soap star Toby Alexander-Smith and has shared an adorable snap to Instagram.

Confirming the news of their wonderful arrival, Amy wrote on Instagram, “Well…it’s been a busy week! Hope you all had a good one. HAPPY NEW YEAR from the three of us.”

Friends and family were quick to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Amy’s sister Kimberly, who welcomed baby number three in June after confirming she was pregnant in December 2020, penned, “My Heart ❤️.”

Meanwhile, fellow Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts posted a string of kissing face emojis to send her love to Amy and Toby.

And Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse commented, “Congratulations.”

Fans also shared their delights at the lovely news, with one penning, “👏👏👏 Huge congratulations Amy! ❤️🎉✨.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations lovely ❤️ so happy for you both.”

The couple revealed that Amy was pregnant and expecting their first child in September, with Amy explaining that she felt like she had been “made to give birth”.

Speaking to OK! at the time, Amy said, “I’ve always felt I was made to do it. I’m very aware of how scary it could be so I know it won’t be a bed of roses, but what I’m most looking forward to is going through that journey with Toby.”

Amy also shared that she feared she would struggle with her fertility and never fall pregnant after being diagnosed with polycystic ovaries.

She said, “It feels as though the way everything happened was meant to be. I thought I might struggle with fertility, so for pregnancy to happen quite easily and when I wanted – I was gobsmacked. We feel incredibly lucky.”

The couple is yet to reveal the gender or name of their newborn, but are likely to share cute updates to their Instagram feeds.

Congratulations Amy and Toby!