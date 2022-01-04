Gogglebox star Georgia Bell is pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Georgia Bell, best known for her role on Gogglebox, has brought in the New Year with some very exciting news. Taking to Instagram she has announced that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The 21-year-old from Durham, who is a regular on the Channel 4 show along with her best friend Abbie Lynn, shared the lovely news on social media.

She posted a snap of her ultrasound scan in a frame with, ‘Baby Newby, due July 2022’ written around it.

Alongside the frame is a cute grey bunny rabbit, some knitted boots, and a little onesie which says, ‘And then there were four’ on the front.

The ‘four’ includes Georgia’s beloved Staffordshire bull terrier Vinnie, who is also a Gogglebox regular.

According to OK! Georgia is expecting her first baby with her longtime boyfriend Josh.

Her best friend and co-star Abbie will no doubt be delighted at her friend’s news, as the pair seem as close as ever, with Abbie frequently sharing selfies of the pair and calling Georgie her ‘bestie’.

The pair also share a Twitter account for Gogglebox updates but are yet to post about the baby news.

This happy news comes after another Gogglebox star, Pete Sandiford, who appears alongside his sister Sophie, married his girlfriend Paige Yeomans. The pair then welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in September, and revealed they had named him Jimmy in a sweet Instagram post in November.

Fans will hopefully be able to look forward to seeing a similar announcement from Georgia on Instagram when the baby is born this summer. Fans may even get to see the little one make an appearance on the show after Pete delighted viewers with a cameo of baby Jimmy.

You can now catch the latest series of Gogglebox on All 4, including the New Year Special.