Channel 4’s Googlebox has been a staple on our evening watch lists since 2013 so with a break in programming recently, many fans are keen to know when Gogglebox will start again.

But even though the show wrapped its latest season in May earlier this year, Gogglebox fans haven’t been without their Friday night essential viewing as the celebrity version started again earlier this summer. Celebrity Googlebox added a huge star to their line up in June, alongside regulars like Nick Grimshaw, Denise van Outen and Lorraine Kelly. But nothing quite beats the real thing and the new season of the show is almost back up and running, with many of the cast members rejoining for another series.

It’s just one of the new series that’s due to start this month, following the new season of Married at First Sight and must-watch dramas like Vigil on BBC One and Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman.

When does Gogglebox start again?

The new series Gogglebox will air on September 17 2021. As per normal, it will air at 9pm every Friday on Channel 4.

It’s season 18 of the show and many cast members are coming back for another round. This will include regulars such as:

Ellie Warner and her sister, Izzi

Jenny and Lee

The Malone family

Giles and Mary

Pete and Sophie

Many confirmed that they’d be rejoining the series in September in Instagram posts celebrating the end of season 17.

Ellie wrote, “Cheers all 🍻 last episode of @c4gogglebox tonight but never fear we’ll be back in September! Have a nice summer everyone and don’t forget to vote for us at the BAFTAs 💗 thanks to all the production staff who make it all happen they’ve not got long off before celebs start in couple of weeks! They’re the real MVPs 😆🌟”.

While Jenny and Lee’s joint Instagram account posted a picture of the pair finishing off the last season with the caption, “Thanks for watching everyone time for Jenny to see her husband after 3 months with me 😁😁 really going to miss her tho have a great summer everyone ☀️ SEE YOU ALL IN SEPTEMBER 😘😘 xx”.

Julie Malone finished off the last series with a video of the family sat on their iconic red living room sofa. “See you all in September xx,” she wrote.

However, Tom Malone won’t be joining the rest of the family again for the next series. He recently announced that he was stepping away from the show to pursue other television-related opportunities.

“So after six and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox. I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post.

“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid. PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday. To the future.”

Fan-favourites Giles and Mary also announced they’d be returning for the next series. “Thanks for all the follows & comments for #Gogglebox. See you all in September for the new series. Enjoy the summer ☀️”, they wrote under a photo on their own Instagram account back in May.

Regulars Pete, who got engaged earlier this year and is now expecting a baby with fianceé Paige Yeomans, and his sister Sophie are also coming back for season 18.

However, there will be some familiar faces missing from the line up. Gogglebox star Andy Michael passed away earlier this year as did Pete McGarry who died in June, and Mary Cook, who died in hospital aged 92 years old.

Is Gogglebox scripted?

No, Gogglebox is not a scripted series.

Tom Malone, who will not appear on the show when Gogglebox does start again, previously told The Mirror how the show uses genuine reactions from the viewers.

“If you watch my family on the show, you’ll know straight away we literally just say the first thing that comes into our heads.

“Sometimes it’s not always a common view, me and my family have quite a blunt sense of humour.”

He added, “There’s never anything they say to us like, ‘You can’t say this, you can’t say that because it’s about our opinions.”

But the star did admit that producers may cut some of the more controversial comments and every episode is given a once-over by a lawyer before it airs on television for the first time.