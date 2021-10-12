Mcfly’s Harry Judd and wife Izzy have welcomed their third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Judd and his wife Izzy Judd have welcomed their third child together and shared the news to delighted fans on Instagram.

The couple, who already share children, Lola, five, and Kit, four, revealed Izzy was pregnant with their third child in April. They also shared to fans that they were expecting a baby boy in an adorable, homemade gender reveal clip.

The lovely video saw Lola and Kit looking at a sonogram picture in the family’s kitchen and then the family dancing together with the kids wearing ‘big sis’ and ‘big bro’ t-shirts.

Following the birth of their newborn son, both Harry and Izzy took to Instagram to share a black and white snap of the two holding their newborn son and smiling. Harry captioned his with, ‘💙 @mrs_izzyjudd Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful xxx’

Izzy captioned the same picture on her account with, ‘And just like that my world feels complete 💙’

Fans and famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple.

Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh commented saying, ‘Yay congratulations! 💙

Former Made In Chelsea cast member Binky Felstead also commented, ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ enjoy the bubble ❤️❤️❤️’

Meanwhile, former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens left three red heart emojis.

The news that the couple were expecting came just weeks after the two tested positive with Covid-19, but they assured fans they were okay and announced their happy baby news soon after.

The couple has also been open about their struggle to conceive. They welcomed daughter Lola through IVF after the first round resulted in a miscarriage in 2014. Their son Kit was conceived naturally as was their new baby boy, but Izzy has admitted to feeling ‘guilt’ over finding her pregnancy difficult, following her fertility struggles, and said she couldn’t relax throughout her pregnancy.

Now the family has welcomed a new member and the parents are clearly over the moon! Congratulations Harry and Izzy!