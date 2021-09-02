Help on Channel 4: Cast, plot and where it’s filmed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boasting two award-winning British actors and plenty of drama – people are eager to know when is Help on Channel 4?

As British summertime winds down for another year, there’s nothing we look forward to more than a new TV drama to curl up on the sofa and get into. Channel 4’s new drama Help is one that looks to tick all the boxes. Though with the narrative following the events within a care home during the coronavirus pandemic – it’s an offering that’s pegged to make for emotional viewing.

It’s one of the most anticipated dramas of Autumn 2021, following the release of Amazon Prime’s Nine Perfect Strangers and BBC One’s new drama, Vigil, which is filmed in the UK.

When is Help on Channel 4?

TV bosses have confirmed that Help will premiere on Channel 4 on Thursday 16 September at 9pm.

The one-off two hour drama was commissioned by Channel 4 in November last year, with filming taking place in early 2021.

The action takes place in March 2020, touching on the first UK lockdown and start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

What is Help?

Help tells the story of care worker Sarah and her relationship with patient Tony during the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Sarah, who has struggled with a challenging upbringing and a feeling of never fitting in, lands an unexpected role as a carer at Sky Bright Home. It is here she finds her feet and a close bond with patient Tony – a 47-year-old man diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s. But all that is tested when March 2020 and the outbreak of coronavirus comes into play.

Alongside her colleagues at the home, Sarah works tirelessly. Coping with the confusion, pressure and devastating impact of Covid-19 in the care facility. With the trauma and circumstances of the pandemic taking their toll, Sarah finds herself close to breaking point. And looking for a way out.

The drama is written by BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, National Treasure) who has teamed up with BAFTA award-winning director Marc Munden (The Third Day, Utopia) for the piece.

Whilst the story is fictional, Help is based on the real events of last year. And writer Jack Thorne is keen to shine a light on the plight of those on the frontline in an honourable way:

“30,000 people have died unnecessarily in these care homes because of the indifference and incompetence of our government,” he said. “Hearing the stories of those at the frontline, having people break down in tears on zoom in front of us has been incredibly moving and galling. Getting the story right will be incredibly important, we are aware of the pressure upon us, this has to be written and made with anger and precision. We hope we do it justice.”

Help on Channel 4: Cast list

Jodie Comer plays Sarah

British actress Jodie Comer portrays care worker Sarah in Help.

You might recognise the 28-year-old for her BAFTA and Emmy award-winning performance as assassin Villanelle in BBC’s Killing Eve. She’s also appeared in TV series Doctor Foster, My Mad Fat Diary, Thirteen and The White Princess. And this September she’s on the big screen alongside Ryan Reynolds in Hollywood blockbuster Free Guy.

Speaking about her role and the series, Liverpudlian Jodie said that the piece was close to home for her in more than one way:

“For us to be able to explore such a relevant and emotive story through the eyes of such beautifully real characters, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a real honour,” she said.

“We’re determined to do justice to so many of the untold stories and heroes that have been affected as a result of this crisis and to handle them with care.”

Stephen Graham plays Tony

Fellow Liverpudlian actor Stephen Graham will play Tony, one of the patients at the care home who is looked after by Sarah.

He rose to fame for playing Andrew ‘Combo’ Gascoigne in the film This is England and its three subsequent TV sequels. He’s also appeared in films Snatch, Gangs of New York, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Irishman. Whilst TV audiences will also recognise him from BBC’s Line of Duty, ITV’s White House Farm and US series Boardwalk Empire.

This isn’t the first time Jodie and Stephen have worked alongside each other. They’ve previously starred together in TV series Good Cop in 2012. And it was this stint that saw Stephen put Jodie in touch with his agent. A move she later thanked him for in her BAFTA acceptance speech in 2019.

Of the acting partnership, Stephen said: “I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for ages, and together we’re hugely passionate about shining a light on one of the biggest tragedies of our time and the people at the heart of it.”

Supporting cast

Another few familiar faces in the cast include…

Angela Griffin ( Cutting It, Coronation Street )

) Mike Noble (Mr Selfridge)

John McGrelis (Brassic)

Jackie Knowles (Doctors, Holby City)

Where is Help on Channel 4 filmed?

Help is filmed in Liverpool, England. With the action taking place in a fictional Liverpool care home.

The short drama received funding and support from Liverpool Film Office.

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham were also seen shooting scenes for Help in Cheshire. The two were spotted filming some of the action in a caravan.

The Daily Mail reported that this particular set was to reflect the real-life situation of carers during the pandemic. Many moved into caravans or mobile homes. And this was to help reduce their chance of catching Covid and passing it on to patients.