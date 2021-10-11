Complaints Welcome on Channel 4: When to watch and what is the show about?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Starring Jessica Knappett, Tom Allen and the internet’s favourite comedian, Munya Chawawa, Complaints Welcome is the new comedy series coming to Channel 4 this week.

Much like Gogglebox, Complaints Welcome is a television show about television. Every Thursday, a selection of famous faces from telly will join the three comedians for a late-night chat about their most-loved (and hated) watches of the week. And with plenty on TV at the moment – from historical dramas like Ridley Road to the new series of The Great British Bake Off – we’re sure the crew will have plenty to chat about.

Set to be a hilarious and lighthearted end to the week, it’s definitely one to watch if you’re captivated by the drama of Ofcom complaints and love a catch-up about what you’ve been watching on television recently.

When is Complaints Welcome on Channel 4?

The first episode of Complaints Welcome airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursday October 14.

There are six episodes in the series in total and each one is one-hour long.

While Jessica Knappett and Tom Allen are pros at the panel show, Munya Chawawa (yes, from that Matt Hancock sketch) is making his television debut with the show.

He wrote on Twitter, “The moment has come – my first ever TV show ‘Complaints Welcome’ lands on Channel 4 this week. Thank you for watching & sharing my sketches for 3 years! Now, we get to take it to the [world emoji].”

What is the show about?

Complaints Welcome has three comedians assemble to create a “complaints committee” alongside guests from the world of television. Together, they assess the validity of the complaints made by television viewers over the past week.

During the series, the panel “playfully dissect the week’s televisual complaints, looking for resolutions, and ultimately deciding whether the viewers’ feedback will be upheld or rejected”, producers say.

Or as host Tom Allen puts it, “Complaints Welcome will be standing by to review the reviews viewing viewers viewed.”

From daytime shows to documentaries, preschool shows to politics, there are no genres off-limits for the cast of Complaints Welcome.

As well as discussion, the series is set to feature sketches and stunts from the comedians.

Who are the presenters of Complaints Welcome on Channel 4?

Jessica Knappett, Munya Chawawa and Tom Allen are the hosts of Complaints Welcome.

This is what you need to know about them…

Jessica Knappett

You’ll recognise comedian Jessica Knappet from shows like Drifters, where she played main character Meg, and BBC One’s latest series of Ghosts. She also appeared in The Inbetweeners Movie as Lisa and has been on other panel shows over the years, like 8 Out of 10 Cats, Hypothetical and The Last Leg.

Jessica is a comedy writer, impressionist and actor and was nominated for an RTS award for Best Comedy Writer and Broadcast award for Drifters season 2.

But if you still can’t place her, you might know Jessica from this Walkers Crisps advert.

Munya Chawawa

Munya initially started his comedy career parodying the music industry as posh drill rapped “Unknown P”. But his internet fame soared when he started taking on skits about current affairs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Everything from impressions of Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic to BBC-type coverage of outrage over Black Lives Matter, we were hooked on Munya’s hilarious (and accurate) depictions of some of the world’s most famous figures and events.

His most recent sketch, Bear Gryll’s reaction to social media going down, has over half a million views.

In November last year, he released his first single ‘Piers Morgan’ with Atlantic Records. His second single, ‘Pain un Chocolat’, came out in August 2021.

Munya has also collaborated with other comedians, like Mo Gilligan and Michael Dapaah, as well as musicians like Unknown T, S1mba and KSI.

Tom Allen

Tom Allen is traditionally a stand-up comedian. He supported the likes of Sarah Millican, Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganathan and Michael McIntyre on tours around the world, before his own tour in 2017.

But now more commonly known as a presenter, you’ve probably seen Tom on shows like The Apprentice: You’re Fired! as he was announced as the new host for series 15. And just last year, he replaced Noel Fielding as a host on The Great Christmas Bake Off alongside Matt Lucas before he hosted his own show, Tom Allen’s Quizness, on Channel 4 earlier this year.

Tom also hosts The Great British Bake Off‘s extra show, An Extra Slice on Channel 4 alongside Jo Brand.