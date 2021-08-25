Nine Perfect Strangers: When is the next episode and who wrote the theme song?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Following the dramatic third instalment, viewers can’t wait for the next episode of Nine Perfect Strangers.

Over the season, the action follows a group of strangers who travel from the city to a health and wellness resort which promises to transform and heal the guests during their stay. But everything is not what it seems and the guests slowly discover secrets about each other – and the resort’s host.

It’s one of the latest anticipated dramas to come out recently, following the release of HBO’s The White Lotus in the UK. The new drama stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy among other Hollywood stars and the show is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

When is the next episode of Nine Perfect Strangers?

The next episode of Nine Perfect Strangers comes out in the UK on August 27 2021.

There are eight episodes in the series in total with the fourth instalment being the next to hit our screens, as a new episode is released every Friday.

All three previous episodes are available to stream now though, so you have time to catch-up on the nail-biting drama if you’ve missed out on the series so far.

Hulu released a first look trailer for the programme during the Academy Awards earlier this year and the series premiered in the US on August 18 2021, with a new episode up weekly.

The final of the series is scheduled for September 24 2021.

So far, we know the names of the first six episodes:

Random Acts of Mayhen

The Critical Path

Earth Day

Brave New World

Sweet Surrender

Motherlode

To be announced

To be announced

But we are expecting the names of the final two in the coming weeks as more episodes air.

What is the theme song?

Nine Perfect Strangers’ theme song is “Strange Effect” by the band Unloved.

The band only released the song last year and their music has featured heavily in other much-loved television shows, including BBC’s Killing Eve.

Where to watch Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to watch on Amazon Prime now in the UK.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to access the show though, so it’s important to sign up before trying to watch. If you’re not already a member, you can opt for a free 30-day trial to watch the show and then cancel it before being charged. Monthly, an Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99.

For anyone not in the UK, the series is also streaming directly on Hulu.