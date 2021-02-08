We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in Elsa from Frozen dress but divided fans with her epic pre-40th birthday celebrations.

In the past Holly has divided fans with her Dancing on Ice outfits, but this time fans were split over her recent birthday celebrations.

The This Morning presenter is set to celebrate her 40th birthday this week on 10th February, but ahead of her actual birthday, Holly was ‘spoilt’ when the cast and crew of ITV’s Dancing on Ice decided to throw her a lavish celebration in order to make her feel special ahead of her day.

Holly took to Instagram to share her glamorous setup, which included her name lit up in giant Hollywood inspired lights, flamingos, and a birthday cake.

Holly, who was channeling Elsa from Frozen in a stunning ice blue, floor-length gown, captioned the snap, ‘Thank you @dancingonice for making me feel so special… it’s kicked off my birthday week in style… honestly felt overwhelmingly spoilt today with all the decorations and cake!!!! Thank you…. love you to bits!’

Some fans were happy to see Holly being given a lovely birthday treat, with one fan having commented, ‘Absolutely stunning, what a way to kick start your birthday week.’

But other cruel commenters lashed out at Holly, claiming the birthday bash was ‘indulgent’ at a time when people are having to scale back due to lockdown restrictions.

One fan wrote, ‘Lovely but slightly indulgent when most people having lockdown birthdays.’

Another said, ‘Nice for some …others meanwhile are struggling!’ and a third person who was annoyed added, ‘Birthday week?!?! For some it’s a normal day, nothing special!’

While it’s not yet known how Holly will be celebrating her actual birthday, she is expected to be hosting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, who will no doubt give her some lovely birthday surprises live on air.

Happy birthday from us, Holly!