Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram and TikTok to promote her debut book and showed fans a hilarious transformation.

The This Morning presenter and Queen of ITV daytime, posted a video to both her Instagram and new TikTok account of her, dressed up as Annie (yes, including the red wig) while mouthing along to the famous ‘The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow’.

In the video she was also holding her brand new book, ‘Reflections’, reminding fans of its launch.

One of the things that made the video so charming was the filter. It made it so the picture of Holly on the front of the book was also mouthing along to the song. Holly also revealed in the caption, that the video had been directed by her 10-year-old daughter, Belle.

Fans and famous friends loved the video, with her co-host Phillip Schofield writing, ‘Best you’ve ever sung 🤣.’

Rochelle Humes also commented saying, ‘AMAZING 😂❤️.’

The reason for the video is, of course, Holly’s exciting debut book, which marks a huge career moment for her.

Holly first announced her book in August, after being absent from This Morning, and now we can all finally buy it – just in time for Christmas too!

When is Holly Willoughby’s book on sale?

Holly’s book went on sale on the 28th of October, meaning you can buy your own copy of Reflections now, for £10 on Amazon (for the hardback copy).

Reflections: The Inspirational book of life lessons from superstar presenter, Holly Willoughby

The perfect read for anyone struggling with the stresses of life. Holly shares all the things she's learned about beauty, body image, burnout and so much more

What is Holly Willoughby’s book about?

Holly’s now best-selling book explores how to live a beautiful life. Holly explores lots of subjects throughout, from body image, burnout, and control, and also discusses the importance of being kind, and loving yourself.

The overall theme of the book is to find ‘the beauty inside and out’ and will start conversations on everything from ‘your signature lipstick’ to reclaiming your sexuality. Holly’s hope is to also help readers feel more confident and beautiful.

As Holly writes, ‘I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly. Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too.’