Holly Willoughby shared an insanely gorgeous no make-up selfie today, showing off her utterly flawless complexion as she soaked up the February sunshine.

The This Morning host, who revealed she’s feeling positive after the release of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, continued with her upbeat streak as she headed to the garden for a Saturday morning bask in the sun.

The £4 concealer Holly swears by –

Holly regularly opts for this bargain drug store concealer – rocking it in her Instagram selfies and on our TV screens. View at Boots

In the radiant snap, Holly can be seen showing off her stunning skin, going make-up free for the Insta upload.

Holly recently shared her secret beauty gadget that helps her get a perfect selfie when she shoots snaps from her bedroom, but we reckon this one is all natural.

‘On charge… 🌞,’ she wrote next to the picture.

After a long week of telly hosting, it appears Hol is enjoying a chilled weekend at home with her husband and kids – after proving that she has her laid back lockdown fashion down, sporting her super stylish M&S sweatshirt.

Holly can be seen rocking a black coat, a pair of sunglasses on her head and a fresh complexion, tilting her face up to the sun with her eyes closed.

Her neutral lips look super plumped and hydrated – and her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill recently revealed how Holly achieved her ultra soft and fresh pout.

Patsy confirmed that she used the Sisley Paris Nutritive Lip Balm on Holly before applying her bright pink colour for her latest Dancing On Ice appearance.

Sisley Paris Nutritive Lip Balm

Holly’s make-up artist uses this stuff to keep her lips soft, smooth and hydrated. View at John Lewis

The nourishing lip treat is priced at over £46 at John Lewis, proving Holly has expensive taste when it comes to keeping her lips fresh and soothed.

The balm has ‘exceptional repairing benefits’ and ‘acts as a protective film’ against cold, wind and the sun.