Is The In Between on Netflix based on a true story?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The In Between is the new Netflix movie that’s got viewers all emotional—after losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a brokenhearted teenager begins to believe that he’s sending his girlfriend signs from beyond the grave. But is it based on a true story?

If you’ve already binged the big Netflix released of this year, from The Tinder Swindler and Bridgerton to Heartstopper and Inventing Anna, the In Between is a new release set to pull at your heart strings—and Netflix fans are wondering if the heartbreaking teen love story is based on a true story

Is The In Between based on a true story?

The In Between is based on the novel of the same name by author Marc Klein and based the idea on the tragic death of an ex-girlfriend almost 15 years ago.

Marc has previously opened up on what inspired him for the novel, admitting that he noticed certain events in the aftermath of her death that made him think she may have been trying to communicate with him. This brought him to the research of the afterlife – also known as the ADC’s or After Death Communications. And what started as a rough idea turned into both a book and a film in a short space of time.

Video of the Week

He said, “I wrote a partial manuscript, about 100 pages. That was what was brought to Joey King, but I had already fleshed out what the rest of the book was going to be.”

Director Arie Posin helped Marc develop both his book, which was published June 1, 2021, as well as the script, fleshing out the overall idea of the intertwined story to enable the film to be released back in February.

In the movie, which alternates between two timelines: one before the accident and one after, Joey stars alongside Kyle Allen and Kim Dickens.

The heartbreaking story follows a girl swept up in the magic of her first love, until it all comes to a tragic end that might lead her into the afterlife itself. After bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, seventeen-year-old Tessa Jacobs doesn’t believe she deserves love – not from her adoptive parents, and certainly not from anyone at school.

But everything changes when she has a chance encounter with Skylar, a senior from a neighbouring town who’s a true romantic. Their budding relationship quickly leads to the kind of passion you only see in the movies. As her heart begins to open, Tessa starts to believe she might be deserving of love after all.

When tragedy strikes, Tessa wakes up alone in a hospital room with no memory of how she got there. And then she learns the horrifying news: Skylar is dead. As Tessa searches for answers, Skylar’s spirit reaches out to her from the other side. Desperate to see him one last time, Tessa must race against the clock to uncover the shocking truth of their relationship – a truth that might just lead to the afterlife itself.

The In Between is currently available to stream on Netflix. It was turned into a motion picture and first aired on Paramount+ as an exclusive movie two months ago and stars Joey King.

Joey who is both on-screen star and producer, said, “This story and Marc had such a big impact on me. Somehow my heart breaks and swells all at the same time while reading this. A powerful telling of love and loss.”