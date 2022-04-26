We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Netflix has aired a graphic novel adaptation following the high school romance of same-sex couple Charlie and Nick and fans are wondering when is Heartstopper season 2 coming to Netflix?

The eight-episode romance drama is one of the latest highly anticipated offerings from the streaming service that brought Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, based on Alice Oseman’s series of comics about love, friendship, loyalty, life, time, and mental illness.

It explores, among other things, the blossoming relationship between Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, two boys at a British all-boys grammar school as we look at all you need to know…

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2?

While there is currently no confirmation over season 2 of Heartstopper it looks likely as its creator and show runner Alice Oseman and Patrick Walters have recently teased the future topics they would like to explore in further seasons – which proves that they have certainly thought about it.

Oseman told Digital Spy, “If we do get future seasons, I’ll definitely want to be bringing in the themes of mental health, because that’s something that’s really important in the books.”

One fan was so passionate about there being a season 2 that he tweeted, “If Netflix cancels season 2 of Heartstopper i’m canceling my subscription.”

Another fan put, “How long does it usually take to confirm a season 2 i don’t know how long i can wait.”

And a third added, “Just finished watching Heartstopper and it made me want to believe in love again. @Netflix i demand a season 2 #Heartstopper.”

How many Heartstopper books are there?

There are four volumes of novels in the Heartstopper graphic book collection and the first two volumes are covered in the first season of the popular Netflix show. According to Den of Geek, a fifth and final volume is scheduled for release in February 2023.

It’s expected that season 2 would serve as an adaptation of volumes three and four.

Speaking about adapting her work for the screen, Alice said, “The main thing being that the comics are quite short, like the story is quite short, so to fill up a whole season of TV we had to expand the story and add in lots of small subplots, and more about other characters that aren’t in the comics.”

All volumes of the books can be purchased on Amazon, Waterstones or other online retailers.

When is Heartstopper on Netflix?

Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix. It is a graphic novel adaptation of Alice Oseman’s comics about love, friendship, loyalty, life, time, and mental illness and follows the high school romance of Charlie and Nick.

For anyone who wants to know the synopsis in a nutshell, essentially, boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

Where is Heartstopper filmed?

The majority of Heartstopper is filmed in Herne Bay, Kent. Production started in April last year and saw the the following locations used for filming; Herne Bay High School was used for Truham Grammar school, Hollywood Bowl bowling alley in High Wycombe. North Weald railway station on the Epping Ongar heritage railway – a former branch of the London Underground’s central line, which closed in 1994, was used as the backdrop for the station where Nick and Charlie depart to the seaside.

Joe Locke, who plays Charlie in the hit show, has given fans a tour of his bedroom on Instagram and you can see it below…

Who is in the cast of Heartstopper on Netflix?

The cast of Heartstopper features Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson – the two main lead characters. And joining them are William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Tobie Donovan as Isaac and Rhea Norwood as Imogen.

What is the age rating for Heartstopper on Netflix?

The advised age rating for Heartstopper the comic series is 12+ so the rating for the Netflix show is expected to be similar. It’s author Alice previously explained the benefits of writing a webcomic first, when it comes to producing LGBTQ+ material that’s not too harmful.

Alice said, “One good thing about Heartstopper being a webcomic is that I get ongoing feedback firstly from my Patron supporters (who see it first), and then from commenters as I upload it online. If anything I was doing was harmful or inaccurate, my commenters will be the first people to tell me, for sure! Thankfully I haven’t been in that situation thus far, but if I was, I would then have the power to change the story before the pages were finalised for the physical books.”

Speaking about the storyline, Alice added, “Heartstopper tells the story of Charlie, an openly gay over-thinker, and Nick, a soft-hearted rugby player. The two boys meet at an all-boys grammar school (a type of selective single-sex high school we have here in the south-east of England!) and quickly become friends, despite their many differences. When Charlie starts falling for Nick, he doesn’t think he has a chance. But love works in surprising ways, and Nick’s a little more interested in Charlie than Charlie thinks…”

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now.