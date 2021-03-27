Louise Redknapp reveals ‘everyone took Jamie Redknapp’s side’ after split

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As Louise Redknapp reveals she was cut out by many of her friends when she and Jamie Redknapp split, GoodToKnow looks at the celeb pals who took sides...

When Louise and Jamie Redknapp were married, the couple were regularly invited to A-list events, including Frank Lampard and Christine Bleakley’s 2015 wedding, and David Walliams’ big day with his ex-wife Lara Stone in 2010.

That all ended when the couple – who have sons, Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, together – split in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

Louise, 46, recently confessed she ‘contemplated stepping in front of a bus’ following the split.

She has also spoken in her autobiography, You’ve Got This – which she confirmed the release of last year – of how many of her former showbiz pals chose Jamie, 47, over her when it came to ‘picking sides’ after their separation, and she’s forced to see pictures of him at the bashes she would previously have gone to with him.

‘All of a sudden, I’m the single friend who doesn’t get invited to the couples’ parties,’ Louise said. ‘When a couple goes through a break-up, it can become an awkward game of picking sides.

‘I feel that everyone took their side, and in some cases this meant cutting me out completely.’

It was when she met a friend she hadn’t seen in a while that Louise says she got emotional.

‘I got quite upset and told her I missed my girlfriends who I’d got to know when I was with Jamie,’ Louise said. ‘It’s hard, because these women were my friends. We went on holiday together, went out for dinner together, and shared countless special memories.’

She continued, ‘While they still enjoy their couples’ nights out – birthday parties, Christmas dos, drinks and the like, I’m only invited for coffee.

‘But in a way, maybe it’s for the best. If they are the kind of people who don’t want to be my friend or keep in touch, that’s fine. It just shows they weren’t true friends.’

So who are her true friends? And who picked Jamie over her?

Who took Louise Redknapp’s side?

Mel B and Keith Lemon

Following the break-up, Louise wrote her 2019 album Heavy Love. And when she was promoting it, Spice Girl Mel, 45, and Celebrity Juice host

Keith, 47, as well as the late Caroline Flack, were all there to cheer her on. Keith shared a picture of the gang at Louise’s BBC Studios gig, which he captioned, ‘Fun times!’

Jimmy Carr and Karoline Copping

Louise credits comedian Jimmy, 48, and his partner Karoline for being the only couple to have continued to invite her to their parties since she split from Jamie.

‘They have tried to be diplomatic and made it clear that both Jamie and I would always be invited to their parties,’ she explained. ‘Whether we wanted to go or felt comfortable going was entirely down to us – the invitation was there.’

‘I don’t think Jimmy will ever know what that meant to me – in those moments where I felt lost and alone, it meant the world,’ she said.

Who took Jamie Redknapp’s side?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

When Princess Eugenie, 31, got married to Jack Brooksbank, 34, in 2018, Louise was forced to watch on as Jamie attended – knowing she’d have been invited if it had even been a year prior.

‘When you see weddings and big parties online, it can be pretty hard to swallow,’ Louise commented.

Christine and Frank Lampard

Perhaps inevitable as Frank, 42, and Jamie are cousins, Christine, 42, may be one of the wives who Louise was talking of not seeing as much.

Both Jamie and Louise have appeared on ITV’s Lorraine while Christine has been presenting but, when Jamie was on last year, Christine was in hysterics recalling Jamie singing at her and Frank’s wedding. In comparison, in 2019 Christine and Louise chatted politely, as if they barely knew each other.

Freddie Flintoff, James Corden and Jack Whitehall

Louise has said going on Strictly in 2017 was a catalyst for her and Jamie’s split, as his pals, including James Corden, 42, Freddie Flintoff, 43, and Jack Whitehall, 32, would tease him about her relationship with dance partner Kevin Clifton, 38.

‘I could see Jamie getting angrier and angrier,’ Louise said at the time.

The boys all still hang out with Jamie, as well as Freddie’s wife Rachael and James’ wife Julia.