Jamie Redknapp has introduced his newborn son, Raphael, to his mother Sandra and brother Mark for the very first time.

The football pundit turned TV star shared a collection of sweet snaps on Instagram from the occasion, in which Sandra looks totally smitten with her new grandson.

He captioned them, “This makes me so happy. First time Raphael met his nanny and uncle Mark.”

Raphael Anders Redknapp was born last month and is Jamie’s third child—his first with new wife Frida.

The 48-year-old shares two sons with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, who recently confessed she’s not “in despair” about their new relationship, despite rumours suggesting she was “knocked sideways” by the news.

With Jamie having tied the knot with Frida in an intimate ceremony just over a month ago, Louise, 47—who is currently touring the country in Dolly Parton’s 9 till 5 musical—took to Instagram to clear up rumours she’s “in despair”.

Louise—who shares two sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, with Jamie—wrote, “I’d really love to clarify that “Louise” is not in despair or anything like it!!

“I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I’m having the best time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for.”

While Jamie’s mum Sandra no doubt loved meeting her newest grandson, she remains close with Jamie’s ex-wife of 19 years, Louise, who is very much still part of the family.

Revealing that the families are still close, Jamie’s father Harry Redknapp said, “Sandra loves her and is great friends with Louise’s mum.”

The football legend touchingly defended his former daughter-in-law when he was asked about Jamie’s new relationship with Frida.

He said, “We did meet Frida and she is lovely, very nice, but I don’t want to talk about Jamie’s new relationship. The last thing I want to do is upset Lou.”

The 74-year-old added, “It’s upsetting that Jamie and Lou aren’t together. It was a complete shock. She is the mother of our grandkids and she’s still part of the family.”

Harry also expressed sadness last year about the split after 20 years of marriage, saying, “That was obviously a difficult time for us. You could never see it happening. We love Lou, so we were sad to see it happen.”