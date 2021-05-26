Louise Redknapp ‘knocked sideways’ by ex Jamie Redknapp’s baby news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Redknapp is reportedly stunned and has been ‘knocked sideways’ following the news that Jamie Redknapp and girlfriend Frida are expecting a baby.

Louise Redknapp has been left shocked by the news that her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, and girlfriend Frida Andersson are expecting a baby. Louise 46, and ex-footballer, Jamie Redknapp 47 got divorced in 2017, following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Louise has previously opened up about her heartache and revealed she contemplated stepping in front of a bus, following their divorce. She also felt her friends took Jamie’s side in the split.

She said in her Autobiography You’ve Got This, ‘When a couple goes through a break-up, it can become an awkward game of picking sides. I feel that everyone took their side, and in some cases, this meant cutting me out completely.’

A source told Ok! that Louise only found out that Jamie and Frida are expecting a baby through family members. Jamie did not tell her directly and she has been left stunned by the news.

They said, ‘Louise was knocked sideways by the news. Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family,

‘She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50. A new baby is always a joy but she is concerned at how it will impact their family dynamic.’

The couple split amicably, and Louise has shared that she is lucky to have Jamie because co-parenting is so important for their two sons. The couple has two sons, Charley 17, and Beau 12 who for a long time still held out hope they would reunite.

Jamie and model Frida Andersson were introduced through friends and have been dating for 18 months. News broke on the 25th of May that she was three months pregnant and is due in November. Jamie’s parents Harry Redknapp and Sandra are delighted by the news.