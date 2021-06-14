We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has taken to social media to share a sweet tribute to Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco on her 17th birthday and revealed their close bond.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox might have first met as co-stars on the set of the hit 90s sitcom, Friends, but their real-life bond rivals that of even their on-screen characters. When Courteney gave birth to her daughter with then-husband David Arquette in 2004, it was Jennifer she chose to be godmother to Coco. Now, just weeks after the Friends Reunion, Jennifer has revealed her and Coco’s very special bond.

Taking to Instagram Stories to celebrate her goddaughter’s 17th birthday on Sunday, Jennifer shared not only her adorable nickname for Coco, but for herself too.

Posting a cute throwback picture of herself holding a young Coco, Jennifer wrote: ‘Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious’, adding ‘Godmama LOVES you’ followed by a red love heart and a party emoji.

This was soon followed by a picture of her, Coco and Courteney together. In the deeply personal snap, Courteney and Jennifer can be seen resting on a sofa either side of Coco, who is sleeping peacefully in between them.

Jennifer’s adorably candid posts in tribute to her beautiful goddaughter highlight not only their close bond as ‘Cocolicious’ and ‘Godmama’, but wonderful friendship with her former co-star Courteney.

Earlier this year, Jennifer, who played fan-favourite Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom opposite Courteney as Monica Gellar, denied baby rumours.

Though she has previously hinted that she sees children in her future and it’s not just Coco she’s known to have a close relationship with. Speaking ahead of the reunion, co-star Lisa Kudrow opened up about Jennifer’s love for her son Julian Stern.

The actor discussed her son’s visits to the set as a child during an interview with Conan O’Brien, who began by stating: “He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen Aniston”.

“No, no, he’d fly into her lap,” Lisa responded, before sharing how much she appreciated the close relationship between her son and Jennifer. “Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”

Though it seems that Julian’s bond with Jennifer also led to him making a pretty hilarious mistake whenever she appeared on screen at home.

Video of the Week

“But then at home, like she’d be on TV, and he’d go: ‘Mommy!’” Lisa explained to Conan, laughing, before affirming: ““Well, I’m happy for both of them.”

Last month Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney were shown happily reuniting alongside their co-stars Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the highly anticipated Reunion show.

This aired a momentous 17 years after the final Friends episode aired, though it seemed like no time had passed at all as we watched our favourite group back together at last.