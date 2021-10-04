We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

John Barrowman has been axed as a judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice.

John Barrowman will not return as a judge on Dancing on Ice, ITV has confirmed.

The entertainer, 54, who has starred on the show since 2019 when he took over the judging reins from former ice-skating critique Jason Gardiner, will not be returning to the next series.

The shock axing comes after John Barrowman admitted to “tomfoolery” on the set of Doctor Who, following allegations that he would regularly expose his penis to other cast members.

And ITV was under pressure to axe the judge when reports surfaced back in May.

A spokeswoman for ITV said in a statement, ‘We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.’

A spokesman for John added, “John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals.”

At the time the allegation surfaced, John said, ‘With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.’

It is not yet known who will be replacing John as a judge on the show, alongside existing judges Ashley Banjo and professional skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

When does Dancing on Ice return?

Dancing on Ice 2022 returns to ITV in January. The exact start date of what will be the 14th series, has not yet been officially confirmed but it usually falls in the first half of January.

Despite being months away, the celebrity lineup is already being revealed in the run-up to the ice skating contest return.

Last year the popular contest was under pressure after celebrities sustained injuries and were forced to withdraw from the competition.

Towie star Billie Shepherd pulled out of the competition after suffering a fall and Denise Van Outen left after fracturing her shoulder.

And it saw the series cancelled when it was cut short by a week after some celebrities withdrew from the contest, leaving too few celebrities going forward.

Nevertheless, the series continued with Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay and his skating partner Angela Egan were crowned winners of Dancing on Ice 2021 celebrity lineup.

Who is on Dancing on Ice 2022?

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has been announced as the first contestant on Dancing on Ice 2022.

Lorraine Kelly announced the news on her Lorraine show, Sally told viewers, ‘This morning I was really nervous… now everyone knows I’m doing it, I can’t get out of it!

“If I don’t do it this year I don’t think I’m ever going to do it. I’m completely out of my comfort zone… I’ve just got to try and enjoy this experience.

“I’ve had a couple of lessons, I’ve just started… it’s started to kick in, the training. I can’t wait to meet [Jane] Torvill and [Christopher] Dean,” Sally added. “They make it look so easy!”

Meanwhile, the second contestant confirmed for the reality ice-skating show is Gogglebox and Happy Monday’s star Bez.

Who will replace John Barrowman as judge on Dancing on Ice 2022?

It has not yet been revealed who will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the 2022 series of Dancing on Ice.

We will update you as soon as a name is confirmed.