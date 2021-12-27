Kate Garraway shares husband’s Christmas health ‘scare’ that nearly saw Derek Draper return to hospital

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has opened up on her family’s ‘bumpy 24 hours’ as husband Derek Draper suffered a health ‘scare’ which could have seen him return to hospital.

The Good Morning Britain star posted a heartfelt Instagram post on Boxing Day detailing her family’s first Christmas back together following husband Derek’s battle with long covid.

Derek Draper first contracted coronavirus in March 2020 and spent well over a year in an intensive care unit in a devastating health battle, before returning to the family home in March 2021. The 54-year-old previously shared her husband’s harrowing journey in the BAFTA-winning documentary, Finding Derek earlier this year. And has been providing fans with regular updates of Derek’s condition, recently admitting that she’d give “anything” to hear her husband sing again.

In her latest social media update, Kate told her followers that Derek took a turn during the festivities – with it thought that “he might have had to go back to hospital”. She also shared a number of Christmas mishaps that threatened to ruin the day.

“So the last 24 hours has been bumpy – a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital ( thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer) , he has also had one of his ultra fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep,” wrote Kate, sharing a photo of Derek in bed alongside their children Darcey, 15 and Billy, 12.

Kate added that other Christmas day events included burning the parsnips “Darcey’s favourite” and getting the “‘wrong’ lego for Billy”. Though despite this Kate cherished the day and the fact that her family were all together.

“But now snuggled up around Dad’s bed watching #nativity everything feels suddenly perfect. Feel so grateful to have the chance to be together . Sending love & hoping you have found some joy today whatever your circumstances – #merrychristmas all!”

Colleagues and friends were quick to comment on the post and offer words of support to the 54-year-old.

Fellow Good Morning Britain co-star Ranvir Singh wrote, “I hope you sat down immediately after taking this photo and let those wings rest. You are their guardian Angel … and you have superhuman powers of endurance. But even superheroes need to take breath my love. God bless them and you x x x”

“Sending so much love to you and your beautiful family Kate,” added reality star Vicky Pattinson, who included a red emoji heart.

A few days before Christmas, Kate took Derek and her children to see a pantomime in London. Which marked her husband’s first outing since his Covid battle. According to the Mail on Sunday, the four of them were joined by friends and watched Cinderella at the Richmond Theatre, West London. With photos emerging of a beaming Derek, wheeled in a wheelchair by wife Kate.

Kate Garraway also made a recent festive appearance at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert where the royal showcased a hidden musical talent. The TV presenter had a special role in the service, reading a passage from the poem Love Came Down At Christmas.

The 54-year-old mum of two will also attend another rather special royal event in January. With Kate being honoured in the New Year’s honours list by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. It is reported that Kate will receive an MBE or a CBE for her contribution to broadcasting.