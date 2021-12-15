We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has avoided spending Christmas in prison as she was handed a 16-week sentence – suspended for a year – after she pleaded guilty to her drink-drive crash.

Katie, 43, who attended her court hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ court wearing a blue puffer jacket and face mask, had been found drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Horsham, West Sussex.

The court previously heard how the former glamour model was driving her BMW to visit a nearby friend when she was involved in a collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green on September 28th at around 6.20am.

Katie, who is a mum to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, was already banned from driving when she got behind the wheel after taking cocaine and downing vodka and lemonades.

As well as Katie Price being spared jail with the suspended sentence, the mum-of-five was ordered to complete 100 hours of Community Service and take part in 20 rehab sessions with probation and a two-year driving ban.

According to The Sun, she will also pay £213 in costs and it’s understood she already owes the court £7,358.

Sentencing, District Judge Amanda Kelly said, “When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others.

“You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time.

“You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time.”

The court was told Price was left “trapped” in her BMW before a witness helped her out and waited for emergency services to arrive.

After being confronted by police at the scene, Price was heard saying “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”.

The judge continued, “You seem to think you are above the law.”

The judge also said Price, who has six previous driving convictions, had “one of the worst driving records I have ever seen”.

She added, “The public may well be appalled to know I am not able to send you to prison today… you deserve to spend Christmas behind bars.”

Katie, who divorced husband Kieran Hayler earlier this year, is engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods, but was not wearing her engagement ring as she attended her sentencing.

Being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit or unfit through drink carries a three-month sentence, possible driving ban, and a £2,500 fine.

Katie Price, who was spared jail, was previously ordered to undertake treatment at the Priory and was given an additional driving ban.

Shortly after leaving the £2,000-a-week treatment centre she jetted to Las Vegan with Carl, 32, where she fooled fans into thinking he had got married.