We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kelvin Fletcher has welcomed twins with his wife Liz Marsland as the couple announce the birth as they give fans a first glimpse of their adorable baby boys.

The couple, who are already parents to Marnie aged five and three year old Milo, have welcomed twin sons as they shared their happy news on Instagram.

Kelvin uploaded an adorable photograph showing their tiny legs and he captioned it, “A gift from God 🙏🏻 Welcome to the world my little boys ❤️ #ifyoucouldseemysmile”

And Liz shared the same snap but captioned it, “They are here!! My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude. 👶🏻👶🏻💙💙”

The couple are yet to reveal the baby names they’ve chosen and any other details about the babies birth and weight.

Video of the Week

They announced they were expecting twins back in January, before their TV series Kelvin Fletcher’s Farm was set to air and were last pictured out at the Olivier Awards back in March where Liz showed off her growing baby bump.

Both friends and fans have shared their congratulations to news of Kelvin Fletcher and Liz welcoming twins.

Gemma Oaten wrote, “Oh my goodness ❤️ congratulations to you both ❤️❤️❤️”

Michelle Keegan put, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Richard Arnold added, “A beautiful brood! Congratulations chum! 🥰”

Another put, “Congratulations to you all-now enjoy them-they maybe hard work but they are worth every second and grow up too quickly. I have twins whom are now 26 and that time has flown.❤️💙”

The former Emmerdale star Kelvin, 38, and his wife previously said they ‘feel so lucky’ to find out they were having two sons.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Kelvin said, “We’ve already got the best of both worlds with Marnie and Milo, so I didn’t mind either way, but finding out we’re having sons is amazing.

“It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I’ve never felt joy like it.”

Liz said: ‘I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there’s double the worry.

‘I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time?

‘I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it’s a miracle, and I was thinking ‘How are we going to do this?’ But now we can’t imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky.’

Kelvin is preparing to perform in the National Theatre production of Richard Bean’s comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again alongside Caroline Quentin in July.