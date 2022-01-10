We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Kelvin Fletcher’s farm? Fans are wondering ahead of the Emmerdale and former Strictly star’s return to screens with his own reality TV show.

The soap actor and his wife Liz Marsland are expecting their third child together but as they make room for the pitter-patter of tiny feet, the couple who are also parents to daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, three, have their work cut out as they’re letting the cameras into their home.

Kelvin, who is best known for playing Andy Sugden on Emmerdale, has teamed up with the BBC to make his own real-life show called Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure as he attempts to make farming both his life and his day job.

He’s not the only celebrity to attempt life on a farm – he follows in the footsteps of Jeremy Clarkson, Matt Baker and more recently Mrs Hinch.

If you’re wanting to see farmer Fletcher in action, we have all you need to know…

Where is Kelvin Fletcher’s farm?

Kelvin Fletcher’s farm is located on the edge of the Peak District National Park. He purchased the 120-acre property to start a new life with his wife Liz instead of pursuing a Hollywood dream which had originally been his plan A, following his Strictly Come Dancing win.

But despite growing up on a farm as an actor in Emmerdale, in real life, the star has “zero farming experience” as he revealed, “At the start of all this, Gilly [the farmer next door-turned-teacher] assumed a level of knowledge that I just didn’t have. Bless her, but I spent a lot time saying: ‘Can we just rewind. What is a ewe? Is it a boy or a girl sheep?’ She’d just laugh, but seriously, she needed to break it down to basics.”

The show will see the family try to bring the farm back to a state of “working glory” and the highs and lows will be all caught on camera.

Kelvin will delve into livestock markets, sheep wrangling, and the maintenance of a huge estate with endless outbuildings and an unmanageable cast of animals.

How much is Kelvin worth?

Kelvin Fletcher is worth an estimated £5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Oldham-born actor and model took drama classes from the age of seven and his breakthrough role was playing Andy Sugden in ITV soap Emmerdale.

In 2019 he took part in BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing and was crowned winner of the glitterball trophy alongside partner Oti Mabuse.

Aside from acting, he has also done some racing and competed in the Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain and the Porsche Supercup series.

Now he’ll be getting to grips with driving a tractor…

When is Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure on the BBC?

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure is on BBC One on Monday, 17th January at 8.30pm and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the opening episode of the six-part series explains, “A month in and the jobs list is mounting, along with their stress levels. It’s a baptism of fire, but luckily for them, their no-nonsense next-door neighbour, Gilly is on hand to help.

“Before investing in their own livestock, Kelvin and Liz get some hands-on experience with Gilly’s flock of sheep, but the harsh realities of animal husbandry soon hit home.

The sight of a sheep’s maggot-infested foot is too much for Kelvin to bear and he starts to wonder if this new life really is for him.”

Kelvin has 28 sheep with the hope of the flock growing to ‘about 80’ by next year.

They also have three pigs, three alpacas, two rabbits.

“It will be a busy spring,” said Liz. “We will have lambing season, pigs being born, and this baby…”

Kelvin uploaded an announcement for the show start date, and captioned a new photo, ‘At least we look like farmers! (ish) Can’t wait for you to see this show! Starting a week today Monday 17th January BBC One 8.30pm @bbciplayer #KelvinsBigFarmingAdventure’