Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz are expecting twins

Ex Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has announced that he and his wife Liz are expecting twins.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Monday, to promote their new show Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, the soap star and his wife shared the happy news.

Kelvin and Liz tied the knot back in 2015, shortly after the couple welcomed five-year-old daughter Marnie and a three-year-old little boy Milo.

When host Sally Nugent, who was missing from Breakfast last week, asked if the couple had any news to share, Liz excitedly gushed, “We’re having another two children!”

Kelvin added,”We kind of recently found out that, to add another curve ball if you like. We don’t really do things by halves, do we?

“We found out we’re having not just one baby but two so we’re having twins!”

The excited dad-to-be added, “It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we’ll be delivering lambs for the first time. I’m not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time!”

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family,” Kelvin adorably explained.

The couple first revealed that Liz was pregnant back in December, sharing an adorable Instagram post, which read, “Team Fletcher is about to get bigger ❤️ Can’t tell you how happy we all are.

“We feel extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family. Thank you for all your kind messages. We are gonna need another pair of wellies! 😂.”

This wonderful news comes just over a month after Kelvin announced that he and his family had relocated to a 180-acre 18th-century farm to start a new farming adventure.

Sharing how the little ones had adapted to their new farm life Kelvin said, “At first it was just a huge playground to them. And now, Marnie knows all the responsibilities, she knows what needs doing. She knows that this is a job now and we’ve got all these animals we need to look after.

“Even Milo, he’s doing all the sheep whistling, getting them into the field. And when they’re learning that’s probably the proudest moment, seeing what they’re doing and seeing them grow into this life.”