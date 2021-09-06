We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perrie Edwards welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August and has now revealed his name to delighted fans on Instagram.

The singer took to her Instagram account to share the lovely news, posting two pictures of her son, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a blue knitted hat, with pom-poms.

She captioned the post, ‘2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain 💙.’

The post now has over two million likes and thousands of comments and Little Mix fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and kind words.

One fan commented, ‘Congratulations Perrie & Alex!! Axel is such a cute name. He’s so beautiful 🥺❤️✨’

Another said, ‘Congrats Perrie and Alex😍😍😍 such a cutie name for the cutest baby 💙💙💙’

And another pointed out that Axel’s name has a cute link to his dad’s name, penning, ‘The fact that the baby is called Axel and his father’s name is Alex is making me cry🥺🥺.’

Perrie gave birth just days after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed twins with her fiance, Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne had kept the fact she was having twins a secret, she posted a picture of her and Andre holding their babies feet in their hands and said, ‘We asked for a miracle, we were given two… 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤.’

Leigh-Anne is yet to reveal her twin’s genders and names.

The two announced they were pregnant in May, and Perrie has opened up about how she told Leigh-Anne she was pregnant.

She shared that they both found out about each other’s pregnancies on a Zoom call – and have insisted the joint pregnancy was definitely not planned. She shared that they both cried their eyes out, and said, ‘What timing!’

Some fans have feared this could mean Little Mix may split up, but with the release of brand new music, it looks like the band is going from strength to strength.