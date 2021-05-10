We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards pregnant after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Confetti singer, who has been dating the Liverpool professional footballer since early 2017, announced she is going to be a mum by uploading a series of snaps – the first is a black and white snap of her baby bump and the second is a loved up snap of her and Alex smiling as he lovingly holds her hips to reveal her new figure and captioned it, ‘So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!’

Meanwhile, Alex has asked his fans for their parenting advice, he captioned the same snaps, ‘Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights’

And fans are in shock at the news Little Mix Perrie Edwards is pregnant comes just days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy with footballer fiance Andre Gray on Instagram.

Like Leigh-Anne, it’s not yet known how many weeks pregnant Perrie is, or whether she is expecting a boy or girl.

One fan wrote, ‘NO WAY 😭😭😍❤️ congrats’ another put, ‘What the heck is happening’ and a third added, ’tis the season of little mix babies x’

And Jade Thirlwall, who is the only remaining member of the band yet to announce a pregnancy, wrote, ‘Beaming for you both ♥️ I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x’

Singer Ella Henderson wrote, ‘So buzzing for you guys’ and influencer Jess Hunt added, ‘I feel a mini girl / boy band coming on’

And with the band planning a huge tour next year, fans will no doubt be concerned about the group’s future.

Leigh-Anne and Perrie’s pregnancy news comes after the band announced the release date of their new song Confetti which is their first single as a band since the departure of Jesy Nelson last year.

Jesy quit the band and later opened up about the struggles with mental health and body image she endured while part of the group – admitting that she used to starve herself.

Fans feared that Little Mix were splitting up after Jesy’s exit, but the band is continuing as a trio.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall were pictured out promoting the single just last week, with both Leigh-Anne and Perrie concealing their pregnancy weight gain with a baggy dress.