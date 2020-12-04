We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women has faced criticism from some who claim the panelists are disregarding Tier 3 fans.

The show has become one of the nation’s most popular daytime talkshows since it was first broadcast in 1999. Featuring many familiar faces as panel regulars, from Andrea McLean to Christine Lampard, they have built up a dedicated audience.

Yet now the panel has faced intense criticism from some fans who accuse the stars of disregarding Loose Women Tier 3 viewers.

What did the Loose Women panel say?

The hit ITV talk show is filmed at a London studio, which lies in Tier 2 under the government’s new Tier system following England’s second coronavirus lockdown. Many of the regular panelists are also London based.

This means that they are able to go out to bars and restaurants. As long as they are only joined by members of their households or bubble – and have a substantial meal – these stars can enjoy socialising again.

Speaking on Loose Women, panellist Nadia Sawalha reportedly told her co-stars Christine Lampard and Jane Moore about enjoying “a few glasses of wine” on London’s Southbank when out for food and drink.

She added that she’d loved seeing people in their 20s out “where they were supposed to be”.

How did this upset some Loose Women viewers?

Whilst London is one of the lucky areas in Tier 2 where this kind of socialising is allowed, many others are not so fortunate. Many parts of the UK including Greater Manchester, Bristol and North East are still in Tier 3.

Following Nadia’s comments, many disgruntled Loose Women Tier 3 viewers took to Twitter.

One wrote, ‘Perhaps if those of you in Tier 2 would stop rubbing those of us in tier 3 noses in it we would feel better‘.

These frustrations were shared by another, who Tweeted about how they’d annoyed them, ‘talking about how amazing it feels to go out when so many of us are stuck in tier 3‘.

A third posted, ‘Alright for you lot in London to have a normal life again regarding having a sit down meal and having wine etc and have the pubs open’, adding ‘We in West Yorkshire are in Tier 3 pubs, restaurants closed’.

Another simply branded it ‘disgraceful’.

How did Loose Women respond to the comments?

The panel reportedly did not directly respond to the criticism that had come in from Loose Women Tier 3 viewers.

However Christine Lampard did address the Tier system after they returned from an advert break.

According to Chronicle Live, the host said, “We’re lucky enough to be in Tier 2 here in London”. She then acknowledged: “Many of you are still in Tier 3.’

She asked viewers in Tier 3 to “get in touch” and let them know “what life is like right now when you see the rest of the world slightly moving and you feel like you’re not, particularly coming up to Christmas time’.

It’s certainly true that with Christmas almost upon us, it’s never been more difficult to adjust to the changes.

The new guidelines allow people to socialise with up to two households in a Christmas bubble from 23-27 December.

So as the big day approaches, there is finally some light at the end of the festive tunnel.