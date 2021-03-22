We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women panellist Paris Fury has revealed she’s expecting a baby girl with husband Tyson Fury as she reveals the gender of their unborn baby on live TV.

News that Paris, 31, was pregnant with the couple’s sixth child was announced last year when Tyson announced the news on boxing correspondent Gareth A Davies’ YouTube series. At the time the couple was unaware of whether they were having a boy or girl.

And now the couple is expecting the arrival of a daughter after Paris confirmed the baby’s gender during her appearance on Loose Women today (Monday, 22nd March).

Paris excitedly broke the news via video link and told her fellow Loose Women panelists, “I’ve just found out we’re getting a little girl!”

After the announcement sparklers went off in the ITV studio as Charlene White, Judi Love and Jane Moore cheered as they sat on the panel.

Paris had earlier shared the news with her Instagram followers by uploading a photograph of the whole family covered in pink confetti, as they released confetti canons inside their home at the gender reveal. Paris captioned the snap, ‘It’s a girl

We are due another little princess, god willing come summer we will have 3 girls and 3 boys. So blessed.

@gypsyking101′

Paris’ due date is sometime during the summer but the family, who currently live in a five-bedroom £550,000 home in Morecambe might have to up-size when the new baby arrives.

Paris and Tyson are already parents to daughters Venezuela, 11, and three-year-old Valencia Amber. Plus, they have three sons – Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and their youngest, Prince Adonis Amaziah.

The couple met when they were just 15 and got married in 2008 in Doncaster.

Meanwhile last month Paris swore live on Loose Women. She was discussing her husband’s inability to keep the pregnancy to himself and recalled, “It was a great idea until then, [bleep] hit the fan.”

Jane quickly stepped in and apologised for the blunder, adding, “Ooh, sorry about that little bit of language!”