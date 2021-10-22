We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Minchin left fans devastated when she departed BBC Breakfast last month, but now there’s some seriously good news as the broadcast star has announced a major new project.

From the moment she announced she was leaving BBC Breakfast earlier this year, Louise Minchin fans were left wondering who was replacing her on the daily show and just what she would be taking on next. Sally Nugent has previously stepped in as presenter as viewers wait for a permanent replacement to be announced and has been seen alongside Dan Walker, who is currently wowing viewers as one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants.

And when it comes to what Louise has been getting up to whilst her friend and former colleague is putting his dancing skills to the test, it seems she’s been seriously busy. After previously taking on a new challenge weeks after her BBC Breakfast departure, Louise has now announced the incredible news that she’s bringing out a brand new book.

Known for her love of endurance sports, Louise’s first book detailed her extraordinary journey to represent the country at the World Triathlon Championships in her age group, called Dare to Tri: My Journey from the BBC Breakfast Sofa to GB Team Triathlete.

Her new book, which is set for release in September 2023, looks to be keeping to the sport focus of her first. Taking to Twitter, Louise retweeted a post from Bloomsbury Sport, who publish books on everything from cycling and running to fitness and health.

Their caption stated, ‘We’re thrilled to announce we’ll be publishing ADVENTURES WITH SUPERWOMEN, the second book from former BBC Breakfast presenter @louiseminchin, in September 2023 Join Louise as she sets out to meet women taking on some of the toughest challenges in sport’.

Delighted to share the news, Louise’s retweet declared, ‘I am so excited about this, thanks @BloomsburySport’.

Titled Adventures with Superwomen, as revealed in The Bookseller, it will follow Louise as she meets and joins women on some of the toughest challenges. At the same time, she will be finding out what makes these remarkable women try and succeed at breaking boundaries through sport.

Whether or not Louise’s recent foray into long distance swimming were linked in any way to the new book remains to be seen, though fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Louise’s upcoming posts and sporting achievements just in case she drops any clues.

Whilst Louise did hint that a fitness book was in the works after being asked about her plans post-BBC Breakfast. According to Metro.co.uk, Louise has previously explained, “Anybody who watches will be very well aware my passion is endurance sport, and I will absolutely continue to do that.”

“I’ve got lots of really exciting adventures planned. I’m trying to write a book about that as well. And I’ll continue with my podcast, which is all about the mental and physical benefits of sport and exercise,” she added.

We can’t wait to see what incredible challenges Louise Minchin’s new book brings to life in 2023!