Royal mums Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to be fans of the classic Breton top and rain jacket and they’re perfect gift ideas this Mothering Sunday.

Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a Seasalt Cornwall Navy Lagoon rain jacket back in 2018 and its since had a revamp, while a Kate inspired classic Breton top comes in a variety of styles.

The Duchess of Sussex is due to mark her first Mother’s Day as a mum-of-two – she has son Archie, and gave birth to daughter Lilibet-Diana last year.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to be fans of the Seasalt Cornwall brand and it’s dropped some royal-inspired gifts for Mother’s Day 2022.

If you’re looking for the best Mother’s Day 2022 gifts and want some royal inspiration then look no further than Seasalt Cornwall which has not one but two styles that are loved by the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge.

First up is the classic raincoat – Meghan Markle was pictured wearing the navy rain jacket and there’s a version called the Coverack waterproof coat which is now available in four colours – Midnight, Oak, Black and Nickel – perfect for those wet playdates when looking for something to do with mum.

Meghan can be seen wearing a version of the jacket on October 29th, 2018 as she and husband Prince Harry visited the Abel Tasman National Park, which sits at the north-Eastern tip of the South Island, to visit some of the conservation initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation.

The Coverack waterproof coat – £150 | Seasalt Cornwall

Create memories in the city or on the coast with mum wearing this waterproof jacket. Its simple shape is gently fitted, with tabs with poppers so you can adjust the sleeves and cinch in the waist. Made with organic cotton rich Tin Cloth outer and lined in cotton poplin, with a generous hood lined in sift striped jersey. The sleeves are lined in polyester, so it’s easy to slip on and off. Available in sizes 6-28. View at Seasalt Cornwall

Or if you’re looking for something that can be worn all seasons then the Seasalt Cornwall Sailor Top (£29.95) is a classic Breton style, often worn by Kate Middleton, and is available in a wide range of colours and strip styles. And what’s even better is you can get two for £45, perfect if you have a mother and mother-in-law to spoil, or a mother and wife or simply gift yourself and your mum one.

Seasalt Cornwall Sailor Top – £29.95 (or 2 for £45)| Seasalt Cornwall

Available in 23 different colour and stripe variations, there is bound to be one that your mum will love. Made from 100% organic cotton jersey, the Sailor Top is super soft, breathable and feels great against the skin. Yarn-dyed stripes inspired by the traditional Breton tops, combines style with comfort. Finished with 3/4 length sleeves and flattering boat neck. Sizes 6-28. View Deal at Seasalt Cornwall

Kate Middleton was pictured wearing a Breton style top at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury. The Duchess was seen playing with her son Prince George when he was a toddler. Kate is now a mum of three to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three with husband Prince William.

The couple are currently on a Caribbean tour showing off their ‘flirty’ dancing.

You can view all of it’s range online or check out the top picks below…

Mother’s Day is Sunday March 27th.