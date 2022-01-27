We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has ditched the designer in favour of a pair of bargain ASOS earrings that you too can buy for just £10.

Kate Middleton wears a pair of £10 earrings from ASOS as she visited a mental health text service.

The Duchess of Cambridge often turns heads with her jewellery choices but these are much more affordable for fans.

.This royal news comes as Kate Middleton could face fresh dilemma over Prince George’s royal future much ‘sooner than she might like’

Kate Middleton has stepped out in a pair of £10 earrings from ASOS – and it’s not the first time they’ve had their outing.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who debuted her dark hair transformation earlier this month, proved she can be thrifty when it comes to accessories when she wore a pair of gold hooped earrings to attend Give Us A Shout mental health text service.

The hoops, which are from online retailer ASOS, also got an outing last October when Kate gave a keynote speech to launch the Action on Addition campaign and she also wore them while attending the re-opening of the V&A Museum in London back in May 2021.

For this latest visit, she teamed the bargain earrings up with an olive green patterned dress with a pussybow neckline costing £355 by Derek Lam, a waist belt and a pair of black boots from Ralph Lauren.

