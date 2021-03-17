EastEnders star Patsy Palmer hangs up on GMB interview after they bring up past addiction

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Patsy Palmer hung up on Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain today, after a strap line about her past addiction struggles was shown on screen.

Good Morning Britain has had a dramatic few weeks. After Piers Morgan stormed off the show and later quit, there was yet another shock departure.

Hosts, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard were forced to apologise when Patsy Palmer hung up during their interview after being offended by being called an addict.

Former EastEnder star, Patsy 48, joined the show over the phone for an interview but ended the call when she spotted a title on the screen that read, ‘Addict to Wellness Guru.’

After being questioned by Ben about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to LA, Patsy said, “You know what, I don’t even want to do this interview, because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen.”

“So I am just going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and say it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ on the bottom of the screen.”

Susanna then said, “Oh huge apologies for that!”

Patsy responded, “My issues that I had years ago, that were talked about many years ago, and it’s over so I am not going to talk to you, don’t worry about it but I don’t want to talk to you.”

Patsy then hung up on their interview, leaving Ben and Susanna taken aback.

Ben apologised saying it was not their intention to hurt her or cause any offence, claiming that the words were a quote from Patsy’s book.

Susanna also added, “I had no idea that was on the screen, that’s a terrible shame, our apologies to Patsy, she is entitled not to do the interview and we carry on.”

Patsy opened up about her struggles with addiction from an early age in her autobiography All Of Me. She said that by her 20’s she was binging on alcohol and taking ecstasy and cocaine.

Patsy now lives in California with her three children that she has with husband husband Richard – Fenton, 20, Emilia, 19, and nine-year-old Bertie.