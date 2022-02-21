Phillip Schofield deeply moved as he marked special milestone on Lorraine

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield got emotional during a recent appearance on fellow ITV show Lorraine as he marked his milestone 40th year on TV.

Host of hit ITV Daytime show, This Morning, Phillip Schofield has amassed hundreds of loyal fans throughout his time as a broadcaster. Starting out on the programme as permanent co-presenter in 2002, his friendship with co-host Holly Willoughby has given the show some of its most memorable moments over the years.

Now Phillip is marking his 40th year on the air and the enormity of the moment wasn’t lost on him as he spoke with Lorraine Kelly on February 21st.

Lorraine surprised Philip by dedicating her show to him in honour of this special occasion. As part of this, she showed him special messages from family, friends and colleagues to celebrate. This included I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, as well as Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan and even Dame Judi Dench herself.

During one of the segments, Lorraine and Phillip also spoke to his wife Stephanie and their daughter Molly, who congratulated him on his incredible career.

And it wasn’t long before long-time friend and co-host Holly Willoughby joined him and reflected on how, without Phillip, she might not have landed her This Morning role at all…

She said, “I thank you every day because I know that really you were on your own with that school of thought, and it was really down to you standing by that, that I got that job. Without a doubt, without you, there is no way I would be doing This Morning today.”

Holly also posted an equally heartfelt tribute to Instagram, sharing a brilliant throwback snap of Philip from back in the day. In her caption his devoted friend wrote, “Today the TV oracle marks his 40th year in the business… for a long time I watched you and then for the last 15 years I have been lucky enough to sit alongside you.

“You have taught me so much, you have always been patient and generous with me… It’s been an honor to play a part in your TV story… love you to bits @schofe ❤️.”

The Lorraine tribute to such a huge milestone for Phillip Schofield comes just weeks after the star tested positive for Covid-19. Anyone wondering where is Phillip Schofield as he self-isolated soon had their question answered and were likely thrilled to see the ITV host back on our screens on February 9th.