Piers Morgan has reignited his 'feud' with BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker over his Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Dan, who was up against AJ Odudu in the dance-off, had to leave the competition after the judges voted unanimously to send AJ through to the semi-finals.

And while Dan took the news well, admitting in his exit interview that he “would have saved AJ and Kai [Widdrington] as well”.

He praised his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova for teaching him to dance, later tweeting, ‘@NadiyaBychkova is a superstar: kind, encouraging, funny, clever, the best teacher I could ever have hoped for & a great friend.’

But the outspoken former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan couldn’t resist taking to Twitter to rub salt in his wounds and mock Dan Walker on his exit from Strictly.

He tweeted, ‘You came 5th, mate,’ he tweeted. ‘She needed a better pupil.’

But in doing so, Piers appeared to anger his own followers, with one tweeting, ‘Absolutely no need for this tweet.’

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden tweeted, ‘Don’t be mean ya f***** @mrdanwalker did a great job. You’ve two left feet.’

And another unhappy fan wrote, ‘Instead of criticising what has been an excellent journey of zero dance experience to being able to dance, why don’t you put yourself up for it next year and see if you can do any better?’

It’s not the first time Piers has targetted Dan online – the pair have previously traded insults over the ratings war of BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain before Piers sensationally quit the show earlier this year.

Sharing a selfie on the day of Morgan’s exit, Walker tweeted, ‘This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend.’

Piers responded, ‘I’m surprised BBC bosses didn’t storm in and drag you off set after yesterday’s ratings came in.’

Dan returned to work on the BBC Breakfast sofa, where he discussed his exit from the competition.

And Piers, who has since got another job in a huge career move, decided to reignite the ‘feud’ to which Dan is yet to respond.

No doubt he is too busy replying to all the nice comments from fans that he hasn’t got time for Pier’s put-downs.

Dan shared a clip from his last dance and captioned it, ‘I’m sad it’s over but I’m so thankful it happened We had an amazing run & the right 4 people are in the SF – Rose, John AJ & Rhys are all brilliant. I’m so glad everyone has seen the real @NadiyaBychkova this series. She taught me how to dance… I taught her cricket.’

You can watch the semi-final of Strictly on BBC One this Saturday followed by the results show on Sunday.