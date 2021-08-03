Queer Eye star Tan France welcomes first child with husband Rob

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Queer Eye star Tan France and his husband Rob have announced the birth of their son Ismail, welcomed via surrogacy.

The fashion pro revealed that he and his husband welcomed their little bundle of joy last month.

“Give our son a warm welcome,” the Netflix star penned on Instagram, with a sweet snap shot of the family of three.

Tan added, “He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home.”

The excited new dad continued,”We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Tan previously expressed his hopes of becoming a father, telling NPR’s Terry Gross in 2019, “I’ve wanted children since I was 19, 20.

“If I’d had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children.”

Tan and Rob who have been together since 2007, had been trying for a child before the reality star took to social media to announce that they were having a baby in April by posting a photo of himself topless with an ultrasound picture edited onto his stomach.

Sharing the lovely news at the time, Tan wrote, “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!

“No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this summer.

“Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Fellow celebrities were quick to send their congratulations to the new parents following Ismail’s birth, as Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan wrote, “Congratulations Tan and Rob how brilliant.”

Meanwhile supermodel Gigi Hadid, who recently welcomed her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, penned, “DADDIES”

Actress Mandy Moore added, “Congrats to you and your family!! Welcome to the best club!!! Xoxoxo”