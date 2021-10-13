We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rylan Clark-Neal has signalled the end of his marriage by making a sad change to his name at the BBC.

The TV presenter, who is currently hosting Strictly Come Dancing 2021‘s spin-off show It Takes Two, took five months off work to focus on his marriage.

But having returned to the spotlight after taking time out from his BBC Radio 2 show and The One Show, Rylan is a changed man.

Presenting alongside former Strictly Pro Janette Manrara, it’s understood that Rylan has asked BBC bosses to remove his surname from title credits and simply use just his first name Rylan.

According to The Sun, Rylan’s credit read Rylan, instead of the full Rylan Clark-Neal while Janette had her surname displayed and the dropping of his surname appears to signal the end of his marriage.

“He thought it was best to have a fresh start and the easiest way to do that was to go back to just one name,” Strictly sources told The Sun.

“He didn’t want to make a big fuss – just to change it onscreen.”

And it’s not just on TV screens that there have been changes – Rylan has removed any reference to his last names from his Twitter account.

Rylan and Big Brother Series 14 housemate Dan Neal got engaged in September 2014 and the pair married the following November. But after six years of marriage, it was announced that the couple had split on 27th June this year.

At the time of the split, Rylan Clark-Neal told the Sun: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

However last month reports claimed that the only way was divorce for the couple and Rylan stopped wearing his wedding ring. He took pal Lucy Spraggan as his plus one to The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

He shares step-son Cameron with husband Dan Neal and last year celebrated him getting accepted into LAMDA drama school with rare snap together.

Meanwhile, Ryland and Dan appeared on This Morning back in 2018, the pair hosted a few shows and during one Rylan confessed he wasn’t happy with Dan’s snoring.

He told viewers, “I get tweets daily saying, you’re so lucky, he’s so handsome, what a lovely guy and yeah he is but I don’t sleep. I work 26 jobs and I can’t even sleep because that is my husband.”

As he played clips of Dan’s snoring Ryland added, “And that is me being polite because I could have done a worse one.”

Rylan did an impression of his worst snore, using his mouth, and joked, “I have to punch him and roll him over.”