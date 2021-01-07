We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to share the exciting news that she’s releasing a new book, Tap to Tidy.

Stacey has often shared her Tap to Tidy features on Instagram, creating a tidying and crafting social media phenomenon.

Now her new book is set to bring even more to fans. The star, who became engaged to boyfriend Joe Swash after a surprise Christmas Eve proposal, spoke of being ‘nervous’ about making the big announcement.

Posting a picture of herself holding a copy of Tap to Tidy, Stacey’s cosy-looking green outfit coordinated with the cover perfectly.

Beaming with pride, she wrote, ‘Thanks to your kindness, support, love and encouragement, I was given the chance to write a book and I said yes. And yesterday this came through the door and my stomach has been doing summersaults ever since. I can hand on my heart say I’ve thought so much for so long about every word, drawing, diagram, craft, snack, tap to tidy and playlist in it, from cover to cover. It’s taken over my life for the last year. 😂 ‘

Stacey also revealed exactly how instrumental her 3.9 million Instagram followers have been. ‘You all told me to go for it and so I did’ she wrote, explaining ‘the truth is if it wasn’t for you I would never have had the confidence to even do it’.

She revealed her hopes that it’s ‘everything [they] thought it would be’ and declared ‘this is for you’.

What is Stacey Solomon’s book about?

As Stacey’s Instagram followers will know, she can often be seen sharing her Tap to Tidy Instagram stories. Whether it’s the aftermath of baking with her three children, or turning an empty fabric conditioner container and some rope into a vase, with one simple tap, followers get the satisfaction of seeing the final cleaning or crafting result.

Now for the first time, Stacey is sharing her Tap to Tidy method, hacks, recipes and crafting make-ups all in one place in her new book. It will also feature a QR code to download a playlist of all of Stacey’s favourite songs to craft to, from Destiny’s Child to Christina Milian.

How have Stacey’s followers responded?

Despite her self-confessed nerves, already Stacey’s exciting announcement has received a highly positive response.

Friend and cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, was quick to congratulate Stacey.

She wrote, ‘😭 YESSSSS!! I’ve been excited for this ❤️ So VERY VERY proud of you beautiful!! I can’t wait to read abs make Ron one of your delicious snacks! You’ve got this , we are all so proud of you! Love you lots 📖 ❤️ xxxxx’.

Whilst Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford commented, ‘Congratulations Stacey! 🎉 👏👏👏’.

‘This is AMAZING. You should be so super proud of yourself 😍🙌🏼 ,’ Love Island star Olivia Bowen declared.

As a big supporter of small businesses, Stacey started the #SupportSmallwithStace hashtag on social media, where she helps shine a light on businesses struggling during the pandemic.

In her Tap to Tidy book, Stacey will also be sharing a list of some of her favourite small businesses across home, kids, clothing, jewellery, food and crafts.

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon is published on 4 March by Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

We can’t wait to read it!