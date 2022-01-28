We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon and her fiancé Joe Swash have come up with a particularly unusual way to decide which of them does the school run in their household.

The popular panellist might still be on maternity leave from ITV daytime staple Loose Women but she’s providing plenty of entertainment for fans over on her social media. Proud mum Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed a baby girl on the presenter’s 32nd birthday in October. Since then they have revealed her popular baby name and shared the secret meaning behind Rose’s full name. Now three months old, she is a much-loved little sister to Stacey’s sons Zachary (13) and Leighton (9) from previous relationships, Joe’s son Harry (14) with a former partner and Stacey and Joe’s son Rex (2).

But with such a full house and the eldest kids at school, there are of course days when the idea of a school run in the cold, dark mornings couldn’t be less appealing. Luckily, Stacey and Joe have come up with their own ingenious way to decide who takes charge of the school run – and it’s completely hilarious!

Taking to InstaStories on 27th January, Stacey shared a clip of her and Joe together at home, writing, ‘Me and Joe were arguing about who has to do the school run so we’ve decided we will have a game of pool in the morning. And Loser does the school run!’

However, when it comes to the final result, Stacey revealed that going into this pool play-off things weren’t exactly equal. Stacey teasingly added, ‘Top secret info – Joe Swash is rubbish at pool, see you after the school run sucker’, tagging her long-term partner.

Whilst some fans might’ve thought this fighting talk was just Stacey’s competitive spirit shining through, it wasn’t long before her superior skill became clear…

Returning to social media the morning after, Stacey Solomon described Joe as ‘terrible’ at pool whilst she was ’that confident’ that she wouldn’t be doing the school run that she kept her pyjamas and slippers on. After she celebrated potting a ball, Joe was soon filmed good-naturedly putting on his coat, proving Stacey’s prediction right after all!

After his initial defeat it might be that Joe enjoys practicing on his new pool table in case this tactic is used again in the future. Stacey, who became engaged to Joe in 2020, posted a picture of the thoughtful birthday gift on Instagram just days earlier.

‘🎂Happy 40th Birthday🎂 DADDY 🥳 We hope you had the best birthday ever and we can’t wait to make memories with you forever in your Den…’ she lovingly wrote.

Stacey continued, ‘You’re always doing everything you can to make us happy so making your man cave was just the best project ever. You mean everything to us. You’re the best dad, best friend & fiancé we could ever wish for. 🖤 To the moon and back Joe, 🖤 Always 🖤 Now let’s get married 😭’.

Now that little Rose is here, fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing Stacey and Joe tie the knot surrounded by all of their children in the not-too-distant future.