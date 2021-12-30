Stacey Solomon says she feels ‘sad and guilty’ after death of beloved dog Theo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her ‘guilt’ after her beloved dog Theo died over Christmas.

The Loose Women star announced the sad news on Tuesday, calling her family pet the ‘best protector’.

And now Stacey, 32, has said that her other dog Peanut is also suffering from the family loss.

Sharing a photo of Peanut cuddling up to baby daughter Rose on her Instagram Stories, the star wrote: “Peanut is extremely sad. We are giving him cuddles and love and he is cuddling Rose like a hot water bottle so hopefully he will be back to his jumpy self soon.”

Stacey went on to thank her followers for their kind messages during this tough time.

She added: “I sat and read your messages. Thank you. I can’t even tell you what comfort your words brought me. Knowing lots of you knew and cared about Theo through here make me feel so much less alone.

“I feel so sad and guilty for some reason I don’t know why but even with all those feelings your kind messages made me smile and for that I am so so grateful. Love you all to the moon and back.”

This comes after Stacey – who is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships and shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe Swash – shared a sweet tribute to Theo.

“Sweet Dreams Theo,” she wrote. “The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.”

Stacey continued: “Thank you for everything Theo. For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most. For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose.

“Rex has had the best friend in you that he could ever have wished for and the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world. Even though Rex is only little I know him, Zachary and Leighton will never ever forget you.”

She added: “Peanut is missing his cuddle buddy very much so we are trying to make it up to him in our cuddles but I know it’s just not the same 😞 Too the moon and back Theo ♥️ Forever ♥️ Sleep tight my beautiful little lady. 🥀”

Stacey’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford writing: “Oh Stacey…. I’m so, so sorry. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close. What a wonderful life she had with you all though….hold on tight to those memories. Sending you all love and a huge hug.”

Nadia Sawalha said: “Oh Stacey I’m so sorry darling xxx”, while best friend Mrs Hinch added: “Stace I love you all so much ❤️ Theo had the most beautiful family and beautiful life with you all. Theo’s memories will last forever and ever because dogs are family and always always will be ❤️ I’m just so sorry and I love you so much xxxxx”.