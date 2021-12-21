We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing and Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has announced his wife Liz is pregnant with their third child.

The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as Andy Sugden in ITV soap Emmerdale, has shared his happy news with fans.

He released a statement to PA news agency, which reads, “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Kelvin is already dad to daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, three, with his wife Liz Marsland.

Kelvin and Liz have known each other since they were just eight years old when they had their first kiss. Despite being young lovebirds, having grown up in Royton, Lancashire, they only got together two years after she has finished university.

Despite a split over 10 years ago, they got married in a secret ceremony on 28th November 2015 after Kelvin proposed on the beach during a romantic trip to Wales.

Liz works as a fashion buyer and an actress who starred in the 2016 BBC drama In the Club. She also does voiceover adverts and has a Soundcloud account where she uploads covers of musical theatre songs.

The couple recently shared with fans on Instagram that they had bought a farm together.

Kelvin uploaded a snap of his family standing beside a tractor, which he captioned, “So happy to finally announce this! If you’ve been sat there wondering what these random farming and outdoor pictures are all about well now you know! We have literally jumped in at the deep end and bought a farm! A reluctant Wife, 2 crazy kids and a Husband with knowledge of farming you could write on the back of a stamp! What could possibly go wrong?! 😜”

They are filming for a new show called Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure – which is a six-part documentary each 30 minutes long, which will document the experiences of the family as they move their lives to a 120-acre 18th-century farm in the Peak District to start a farming business.

Commissioned by the head of science and natural history Jack Bootle, the series will be exec produced by the Doc Unit’s Ben Mitchell, with Pip Banyard as series producer.

No doubt the pair will have a lot on their hands – especially with the arrival of a newborn baby due in the coming months.

Speaking about becoming a dad, Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher previously told OK magazine ahead of the birth of his first child, “We’re pretty sure Liz fell pregnant on our wedding night. We then flew to Rome for three nights. Little did we know, there were three of us on our honeymoon!

“The day I found out Liz was pregnant and our wedding day were the most amazing days of my life. I’ve always wanted to have children and become a father, without question. I’ve been more certain of that than anything, even more certain than wanting to become an actor.”

Congratulations to you all!