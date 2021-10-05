We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When does Dancing on Ice 2022 start, who is replacing John Barrowman and who is on the line-up?

There’s no better way to welcome winter than by counting down the days until one of ITV’s most dangerous reality shows returns to our screens.

Last year Dancing On Ice was cancelled for a week after celebrities pulled out of the contest early due to a mix of injuries and coronavirus-related illness that left numbers low and caused the show to end its run early.

But despite the highs and the lows, the show was recommissioned for another season and as celebrity names start to be confirmed for the line-up, we look at all the details you need to know…

When does Dancing on Ice 2022 start?

Dancing on Ice 2022 returns to ITV screens in January 2022. The exact start date of what will be the show’s 14th series has not yet been officially confirmed but judging on previous years, it usually falls in the first half of January.

Twelve celebrities will be taking on the challenge to dance on ice. Each week they will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Despite being months away, the celebrity lineup is already being teased in the run-up to the ice skating contest return.

Last year the show was under pressure after celebrities sustained injuries and were forced to withdraw from the competition. But Sonny Jay and his professional ice partner Angela Egan were crowned winners of Dancing on Ice 2021 celebrity lineup.

And historically the show has had its fair share of slips, trips and falls, who can forget Gemma Collins face-planting the ice in week four of the 2019 contest before spectacularly carrying on the routine.

Who is replacing John Barrowman on Dancing On Ice?

John Barrowman is set to be replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips.

The dance legend, 78, is in advanced talks with the show bosses over making a return to primetime TV, after she was axed from Strictly Come Dancing in 2009 following claims she was too old for the judging panel.

A TV insider told The Sun, ‘The fact that Arlene is a mature woman with decades of experience in the dance world is seen as a huge asset for Dancing on Ice.

‘In contrast to what people see as her harsh treatment by Strictly, ITV bosses see her seniority as a brilliant way to create a diverse panel of experts on the show.

‘It means the DOI judges are now made of two men and two women spanning an extensive age range.’

Arlene would be set to join existing judges Ashley Banjo, and legendary skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel.

John Barrowman was axed from the judging panel after he admitted to “tomfoolery” on the set of Doctor Who, following allegations that he would regularly expose his penis to other cast members.

And ITV was under pressure to axe the judge when reports surfaced back in May.

A spokeswoman for ITV said in a statement, ‘We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.’

A spokesman for John added, “John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals.”

At the time the allegation surfaced, John said, ‘With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.’

Who is on the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up?

The celebrities confirmed for Dancing on Ice line-up so far are;

Stef Reid MBE

Paralympic medalist Stef Reid is the third celebrity confirmed for 2022 Dancing On Ice line-up.

In an exclusive message on Good Morning Britain, Stef told viewers, “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz. I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

Bez, Happy Mondays

The Gogglebox and Happy Monday’s star popped out of the middle of a giant snowball on This Morning to reveal himself as the second DOI contestant.

Speaking about his skating ability, Bez said, “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!”

“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off.”

His bandmate Shaun Ryder sent a special message, telling his old friend, “It’s a happy Monday! Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday, mate. I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!”

Sally Dynevor

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor became the first celebrity skater confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2022.

Sally shared the exciting news on Lorraine, where she told viewers, “Now everyone knows I’m doing it I can’t back out can I?! And I’m so scared!”

And if you’re wondering whether Sally has ever skated before, she said, “No never! I went with Hattie [her daughter] when she was little and I had a penguin and then thought this is too hard so I’ll go and get a coffee!”

She continued, “This is a massive challenge, Lorraine. It really, really is. I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.”