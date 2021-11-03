We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bradley Walsh has shared the happy news that he is a grandfather after his daughter Hayley welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

The host of The Chase shared that his daughter and her husband Tom welcomed a son five months ago, while thanking FaceTime for allowing them to keep in constant communication throughout lockdown.

In a new interview with Saga magazine, the star gushed, “I am a grandfather! My daughter and her husband Tom have had a baby boy who is coming up for five months old.

“It’s been tricky as during lockdown no one could get to see their grandchildren. Thank God for FaceTime – it has kept people in touch.”

Bradley, who also hosts Take Off with Bradley and Holly, confessed during the interview,”I’m going to be a brilliant grandfather because I’ve got this trick.

“When the baby grows into a toddler, make sure you spend plenty of time with them, feeding them ice cream and Coca-Cola, and then give them back at just the right time and say to your children, There you are, that’s what you were like. “

Hayley announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in February, explaining that she was “preparing for the baby’s arrival” alongside a sweet sign that read “On Maternity Leave” propped next to a pair of tiny booties.

Bradley shares daughter Hayley with his ex-wife Debby Parker and actor son Barney with current wife Donna Derby.

The new mum, who studied reflexology at the London School of Reflexology, chose not to follow in her father’s showbiz footsteps as she announced her return to work earlier this month.

Bradley recent opened up on his “seriously bad” health condition, revealing that he suffers from blepharitis—a condition where the edges of your eyelids become red and swollen.

Speaking to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning he explained that his puffy eyes had sparked concern among fans.

“People don’t realise I have seriously bad blepharitis,” he explained. “I have to take one pill a day for it or I really struggle. I am going to need my eyes operated on at some point to sort it out.

“So many times, people have commented on how I look. But they don’t realise. If I take medication though, I’m fine.”