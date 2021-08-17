We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is The Coroner filmed and who are the cast of the BBC crime drama? All you need to know as series 1 returns to our screens once again.

Crime drama fans were gutted when The Coroner was axed by the BBC after just two seasons, but the broadcaster has brought it back on repeat by airing series 1 again.

And to coincide with UK staycations – with many families choosing to holiday in Cornwall with the kids or take part in days out in the west, it’s proving to be a hit with viewers once more.

The 10-part series follows the life of a solicitor who returns to the seaside town she left as a teenager to take up the post of coroner, becoming an advocate for the dead as she investigates sudden, violent, or unexplained deaths.

And if you’ve spotted some familiar places, you might be wondering where The Coroner is filmed.

Where is The Coroner filmed?

The Coroner is filmed in South Devon. It uses many of the towns as a backdrop including Hope Cove, Dartmouth, Torquay, Broadsands Beach, and Paignton.

The show’s production office was located at Dartington where some interior scenes were filmed with the Mansion, now a community building, in Totnes which was used as the Coroner’s Court with simply a brass plate attached to the brickwork.

Meanwhile, the exterior and interior of Oldway Mansion is used as Lighthaven’s town hall.

The Old Customs House in Bayard’s Cove, Dartmouth is the location of the Coroners office.

The set for The Black Dog Inn is the derelict Crooked Spaniards Inn, Cargreen, Cornwall. Meanwhile, the tower at Gribben Head, Cornwall featured in the first episode.

Who is The Coroner cast?

The Coroner stars Claire Goose (Jane Kennedy), Matt Bardock (DS Davey Higgins), Robert Morgan (Joseph Gravelle), Oliver Gomm (Clint Holman) as the main actors.

Claire previously starred in BBC 1 medical drama Casualty and ITV’s The Bill. Matt Bardock is also formerly of Casualty.

They are joined by Grace Hogg-Robinson (Beth Kennedy), Beatie Edney (Judith Kennedy), Phoebe Thomas (Dora Horton), Howard Coggins (Bill Jeffries), Alex Ferns (Nolan Prince), Jenny Galloway (Ethel Blackstone), Delroy Brown (Harvey Campbell) and Ivan Kaye (Mick Sturrock)

The writer has said in the past that she based the characters of Jane and Davey on the unresolved sexual tension between Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey in the 1949 film Adam’s Rib.

When is The Coroner on?

The Coroner is currently being re-aired on weekdays on BBC One from 1.45 pm to 2.30 pm.

You can also stream the series on Prime Video.