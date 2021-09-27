Ridley Road: When is the release date and who is in the cast of the BBC drama?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ridley Road is the explosive new BBC drama by screenwriter Sarah Solemani that will undoubtedly become the next must-watch television show of 2021.

We’ve had a summer of incredible television in the UK this year. From the nail-biting Vigil, which was filmed in Scotland, to the poignant show Help on Channel 4 starring Jodie Comer. Now by the sounds of it, another one is hitting our screens next month as Jo Bloom’s novel adaptation Ridley Road comes to the BBC.

Set in post-war England, the series follows a brave young woman as she infiltrates one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in Europe.

Ridley road release date

Ridley Road will be on BBC iPlayer from Sunday October 3 2021 at 9pm.

There will be four episodes in the series, each lasting for one hour, and all of them will be on iPlayer at the same time as a box set.

While filming took place from September 2020, it’s been a long time coming for those in production. First announced in August 2019, the show had filming delayed continuously due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Who is in the Ridley Road cast?

Agnes O’Casey as Vivien

Eddie Marsan as Soly Malinovsky

Tracy Ann Oberman as Nancy Malinovsky

Tamzin Outhwaite as Barbara Watson

Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan

Gabriel Akuwudike as Stevie

Tom Varey as Jack Morris

Other faces, some of which you may recognise from series like Sex Education and A Taste of Honey, include Samantha Spiro and Rita Tushingham.

Agnes O’Casey is the latest upcoming star we all should know about, as she’s making her television debut as Vivien in the series. Her previous work has been in stage productions with Irish drama school The Lir Academy.

Speaking about her role, she said, “Sarah Solemani has blown me away with the detail, sensitivity, and complexity with which she has written Vivien. I can’t wait to bring this vital and little-known story to life.”

While Jo Bloom wrote the novel, screenwriter Sarah Solemani brought the action onto screens. As well as being an actress herself, starring in the likes of Bad Education and Bridget Jones’ Baby, Sarah is a writer and activist.

Where is Ridley Road filmed?

Ridley Road was filmed on Tib Street in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, an area of the city which sits between Piccadilly and the Ancoats.

In November last year, people spotted camera crews transforming the road into 1960s London’s East End with additional signs and vintage features.

A bustling area of Manchester normally, Tib Street is home to loads of bars, restaurants and shops today.

Other filming locations include Stamford Street in Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

What is Ridley Road about?

Ridley Road is the story of the 62 Group, a collection of anti-fascists who stood up against the rising neo-Nazi movement in Britain after World War Two.

The series comes straight from the pages of Jo Bloom’s book, which she released in 2014.

Taking place in the year of 1962, Ridley Road follows the perspective of Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman who moves from Manchester to East London after her father passes away. Here she attempts to track down Jack Morris, who she had a love affair with some years before. But with little information to find him with, Vivien struggles initially. While looking, she gets a job at a hair salon in Soho.

This is where Vivien meets those who will introduce her to London’s growing anti-fascist movement. She soon becomes a spy in the National Socialist Movement (NSM), a neo-Nazi organisation set up by far-right figure Colin Jordan.

During the four hour-long episodes of the series, Vivien comes face-to-face with the leader of the movement himself. Alongside other real-life characters from the era and Jack, her long-lost love.

Screenwriter Sarah Solemani hopes it will bring a new awareness to the growing threat of fascism in the UK today.

Ridley Road trailer

We can’t wait to watch!