Filming for The Crown season 5 is underway and fans have been given the first look of Imelda Staunton on set as the Queen – but some aren’t convinced she’s playing the right role.

Imelda took over as Her Majesty from the drama’s previous monarch Olivia Colman, as the popular Netflix drama moves with the time to portray the royal family in more recent years in season 5 of The Crown.

With Prince Harry recently revealing what he really thinks of The Crown and which parts of The Crown are real or fake, the next instalment of the royal reenactment is finally coming.

But while Imelda, 65, may suit an older Queen Elizabeth II, fans aren’t convinced that she fits the role – after they were given the first glimpse of her on set.

Having seen the Harry Potter actress in action, some have claimed she’d be more suited to playing the Queen mother.

The cast and crew of the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown are busy filming up in Scotland, with Imelda pictured boarding a royal boat at McDuff’s harbourside in full costume as the Queen.

Reacting to the snaps, one fan pointed out that Imelda has more of a likeness of the Queen’s late mother, who died in 2002.

‘She looks more like the Queen Mother than the Queen,’ the commenter wrote.

Another admitted that they feel The Crown’s casting for the Queen has never matched up to Claire Foy, who played a young Queen Elizabeth in The Crown’s first series.

‘Claire Foy was perfection. It has been difficult to match the first lineup. I would prefer more credible unknowns than well know actors that just don’t fit.’

Imelda’s hair had been styled with the Queen’s signature curls and she can be seen wearing a blue hat and pink hairnet as she makes her way down to the awaiting vessel.

In between takes, Imelda slipped on a pair of black Hunter boots and carried a flask to enjoy refreshments.

In series 5 of The Crown, Imelda Staunton will play out events between the nineties and early noughties, including the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

And while no official release date has been fixed for the season to air, it is expected to hit Netflix in 2022.

The Queen famously arrived in Macduff on August 4, 1961 alongside Prince Philip via the Royal Britannia – but series five features Imelda appearing to recreate a 2003 royal visit to Belfast.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh were pictured disembarking from a riverboat after a pleasure cruise down the river Lagan, Belfast, 26 February 2003. The Queen boarded the small, 50-seat Joyce Too for a short journey down the river to view the huge economic regeneration of the waterfront that has been carried out in recent years.

Meanwhile, Actor Andrew Havill was also spotted filming in a sleek grey suit, although his role in the new series has yet to be announced. And another actress was dressed fitted for the period in an elegant ensemble.