Love Island viewers have made a record-breaking 4,000 complaints about a scene involving a postcard – after fans say it was ‘distressing’.

The ITV2 reality dating show has been subjected to a few Ofcom complaints since the show returned to screens this summer – with 600 complaints in just its first two weeks alone.

And as parents ask themselves should children be allowed to watch Love Island? the show has come under even more scrutiny from fans, after viewers were fuming over the treatment of Millie Court – with 95 separate complaints to the broadcast regulator over her upset on meeting Casa Amor girl Lillie Haynes.

But the record-breaking Love Island Ofcom complaints referred to an episode that was broadcast on 23rd July, when a postcard arrived at Casa Amor, and drama was caused for Faye Winter and Teddy Soares over his kiss with Clarisse Juliette.

The moment was branded ‘misleading’ by viewers and received a record number of complaints.

For anyone who only knows who left Love Island and is not up to speed with the show, Teddy was sent to Casa Amor with the other five boys and there they were joined by six new girls.

Meanwhile, Faye stayed in the original villa where she was joined by six new boys.

Both Teddy and Faye slept on the day bed for the first two nights, until the postcard arrived at the main villa showing a photo of Teddy kissing Clarisse. As a result, Faye coupled up with Sam Jackson which left Teddy to walk back to the villa single.

You can watch the moment the postcard arrived below…

But viewers later discovered the kiss had taken part during a game of Truth or Dare and took to Ofcom to complain about the postcard, saying it ‘was misleading and caused unnecessary distress’.

Ofcom has confirmed it has received 4,330 Love Island Ofcom complaints about the episode.