This Morning host Ruth Langsford has revealed she once had a video call with a naked man - but it wasn't her husband Eamonn Holmes.

You might be wondering why are Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning? but regular viewers will know that the ITV daytime presenter, is covering the show for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes.

And while Holly and Phil are away on their summer break, they have made sure fans have been kept entertained by some cheeky antics.

Ruth and Eamonn, both 61, were taking part in a segment on the show with Dr. Amir Khan who was promoting his new book The Doctor Will See You Now, when the embarrassing moment came to light.

Eamonn had a ‘bone to pick’ with the Doctor about the incident in question.

Eamonn joked, “The thing is though, I was on the edge of reporting you to the General Medical Council and maybe having you struck off because you sent an indecent phone call video to my wife whilst working with her. Explain, Ruth.”

Having awkwardly been put on the spot by her husband, Ruth confessed, “We were working together and staying in the same hotel and I said I’ll see you for breakfast. My phone rang and I saw it was Dr Amir and I thought maybe he’s calling to say he’s going to be a bit late.

“But he’d actually FaceTimed me by accident from the shower. He’d just got out of the shower, he had no clothes, but I didn’t look, I just went, ‘oh! I think you need to turn that off!'” explained Ruth.

Dr Amir, who had been laughing with embarrassment at the story after it had now gone out to millions of viewers, said, “I was so apologetic when I came downstairs and then you said the best thing, you went, ‘oh Amir, it’s fine, I’m just glad you’re not one of those people who likes to FaceTime.’ I thought I was going to get sacked!”

