We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have welcomed their sixth child but the boxer has asked fans to pray for his baby girl to come out of intensive care.

Tyson Fury has become a father for the sixth time after his wife Paris gave birth to a baby girl.

The couple, who announced they were having a baby back in February, are already parents to sons Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, two, and daughters Venezuela, 11, and three-year-old Valencia Amber.

But it’s not been easy for the couple, who now face an anxious wait to bring their newborn baby, who they have named Athena, home after she was taken into intensive care shortly after being born.

The ‘Gypsy King’ shared an update on his Instagram story. It reads, ‘Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well – hopefully she comes out of ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless.’

It comes after Tyson, 32, shared the news of his baby’s arrival with his followers on Twitter.

He tweeted, ‘Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning Athena Fury born 8/8/21’ followed by several prayer emojis to which he added, ‘Thanks, God is great.’

The heavyweight champion boxer had been watching a boxing match on his phone just hours before Paris gave birth.

She shared a clip of him on her Instagram and captioned it, ‘Even in this situation he’s watching the boxing,’ followed with a laughing face emoji.

Tyson was expected to fight against Deontay Wilder but the boxing match was postponed after he tested positive for Covid. The fight is now rescheduled for October.

And when he found out he was going to be a father again he said he was ‘blessed and thankful’.

Paris shared a selfie of herself and Tyson on Instagram just two days ago – before the baby’s arrival.

No further details about the baby, including its weight or the birth, have been revealed yet, but fans have been sending messages of support and prayers to the couple.

One fan wrote, ‘Congratulations to you all hope she is safe and well’ another put, ‘What an amazing name! Our daughter is also Athena. It means goddess of was so she will be an absolute fighter. Keep faith.’

And a third fan added, ‘Congratulations to u both on the birth of ur baby girl. I’ll be praying for her and Paris I hope mum and baby are both doing OK. I absolutely love her name.’ (sic).

Below you can watch Paris speaking about her sixth pregnancy and how it was affected by lockdown in an interview she gave with Loose Women earlier this year…

Paris joined the ITV Daytime chat panel show as a guest panelist after impressing bosses when she previously was on the show as a guest back in 2020.

Since then she has been working on her own autobiography called Love & Fury, which is available to pre-order on Amazon from £9.99 ahead of its release on 14th October this year.