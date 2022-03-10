We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV viewers were left baffled and concerned as ITV unexpectedly pulled the plug on This Morning and subsequently Loose Women which usually follows the live daytime show. But what happened to This Morning and Loose Women?

Fans of the shows took to Twitter to express their confusion over the presenters not being able to resume filming the live show, which had been on air since around 10am.

Some viewers thought the glitch is down to a technical error, while others assumed something big had happened, as we look at what’s caused the shows to unexpectedly go off air…

What happened to This Morning and Loose Women today?

This Morning and Loose Women live shows have been unexpectedly pulled off the air today (Thursday March 10th) just shortly after 12.15pm. The ITV daytime show had just done the cooking segment and went to an ad break, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby due to do head to head for the popular Guess the Gadget game but instead of returning to complete the live schedule, the show’s opening credits were run and a pre-recorded show was aired instead without any explanation.

And as viewers stayed tuned in hoping for an explanation, the pre-recorded coverage cut for an ad break shortly before 12.30 and returned with the opening credits for Loose Women to which instead of being greeted by today’s panelists, they were treated to a pre-recorded show instead.

Why is This Morning and Loose Women off air?

It is not yet known why This Morning and Loose Women were pulled off air today but it’s thought the TV studios had to be evacuated.

TFL tweeted, “White City and Wood Lane stations closed: While the police respond to a security alert outside the station.” This Morning and Loose Women are both filmed at White City studios which are close to both White City and Wood Lane tube stations so it’s likely that the TV studios have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion over the show’s live disappearance, with many viewers asking what had happened.

One fan wrote, “What’s gone on here? Have they been evacuated? #ThisMorning”

Another fan put, “Er wtf is going on with #thismorning on ITV?! A while another episode of the show it randomly starting over the current one. Not getting a good vibe here…”

And another fan put, “Does anyone know why ITV is showing pre recorded shows ? This Morning went off air for the last twenty minutes and Loose Women is showing pre recorded tape too !!!!”

ITV hasn’t yet explained what is happening but it displayed a banner on the This Morning footage to let viewers know it was a pre-record.

Loose Women bosses tweeted, “We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon,” to inform viewers of an update.

Loose Women was followed by the scheduled ITV lunchtime news, which is filmed in a different building and was aired live from 1.31pm.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said, “At 11.14 on Thursday, March 10, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”